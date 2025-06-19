Nepal issues travel advisory for its citizens in Israel and Iran amid rising tensions

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 19 : Nepal has issued a travel advisory for its citizens in Israel and Iran in the wake of the rising tensions in West Asian countries.

In the two-page advisory issued late on Wednesday night, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Nepali nationals to exercise extreme caution. It has called on the people of Nepal present in Israel and Iran to stay indoors except for essential movement and to follow local safety advisories issued by the host governments.

It has also advised Nepali nationals in the war-torn countries to regularly follow security updates from Israeli and Iranian authorities, maintain close contact with the Nepali community and the Nepali Embassy in Tel Aviv.

In the advisory, the ministry has urged those living in war-torn countries to register their details via an online link provided on the websites of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Consular Services, and the Nepali Embassy for tracking and emergency assistance purposes.

"For those currently in Nepal and planning to travel to Israel, Iran, or other Middle East countries for any purposes, the government has strongly advised against such travel until the situation stabilises," the advisory reads.

Furthermore, the ministry has also stated that Nepali citizens in the region are currently reported to be safe, and the government is monitoring the situation closely and will take appropriate steps for their protection if necessary.

The ministry also noted that since air routes in and out of Israel and Iran may be disrupted, any citizen of Nepal wishing to voluntarily return home may need to transit through a third country.

"In such cases, they are advised to obtain a transit visa in advance, and the government will coordinate efforts to facilitate safe return where possible," it stated.

"Further updates and guidance will be made available through official channels, including the ministry's website: www.mofa.gov.np," the advisory said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Nepali Embassy in Tel Aviv started collecting details of Nepali citizens in Israel and Iran who wish to return home.

"In view of the recent developments in Israel, the embassy has initiated the process of collecting information to facilitate rescue, repatriation and other necessary support for Nepali citizens," the embassy said in a notice on Wednesday. "Interested individuals are requested to register."

As many as 5,500 Nepali nationals live and work in Israel, which is considered a lucrative destination for foreign employment. As per the official record, 11 Nepalese citizens are living and working in Iran, whereas five are in jail.

On June 13, Israel began a preemptive strike against Iran. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz had declared an emergency across the country due to Israel's action in Iran.

Katz said that he signed a special order, according to which a special state of emergency will be imposed on the home front throughout the entire State of Israel.

On the first day of the attack, Israel had targeted dozens of locations across Iran related to the nuclear program and other military facilities. The attack that involved the Israeli Air Force was dubbed Operation Rising Lion.

The Israeli Defence Force said that Iran has enough enriched uranium to build several bombs within days, and it needs to act against this "imminent threat."

