Nepal: Kathmandu University hosts AIU North Zone Vice Chancellors meet

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 16 : The Kathmandu University in Nepal hosted the prestigious AIU North Zone Vice Chancellors meet under the theme of "Globalisation and Internationalisation of Higher Education & The Bharat-Nepal Higher Education Summit" from February 15 to 17.

The summit being held at the University campus in Kavre's Dhulikhel is aimed to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange among universities from both nations and further strengthen the educational ties between Bharat and Nepal.

The event included three Technical Sessions on topics such as "International Collaborations and Partnerships: Building Bridges for Higher Education", "Global Higher Education Policy & Regulation: Harmonizing Standards" and "Student Mobility and Diversity: Enhancing International Experience."

The Summit was inaugurated by Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal who said, 'There is a huge out flow of money from countries like Nepal on higher education and this trend should now be reversed. We should create an environment conducive for those youths seeking opportunities globally."

He also pointed out the need to re-evaluate the internationalization of higher education.

The Summit was also attended by the Vice Chancellor of Amity University, Uttar Pradesh, Balvinder Shukla who while speaking at the Summit noted that with the introduction of National Education Policy-2020, the importance of global higher education policy and regulations has increased manifolds on an international scale.

"The AIU Meet aims to explore the theme of 'Globalisation and Internationalisation of Higher Education' for insightful discussions and nationwide collaboration of institutions at the zonal and national levels. Because of the implementation of NEP-2020, the importance of Global higher education policy and its regulation increases manifold as it encompasses the various laws, policies, and frameworks that govern HEIs and systems on an international scale," she said.

"Also, these policies and regulations address a wide range of issues, including quality assurance, accreditation, funding, mobility, research, and collaboration. Global higher education policy and regulation require coordination, collaboration, and ongoing dialogue among governments, international organizations, institutions, and stakeholders to ensure the quality, accessibility, and relevance of higher education," she added.

During the meet, 100 Indian Universities, showcased about 5000 academic and vocational programmes, innovations, and best practices. The faculty and students from India and Nepal got an opportunity to interact and deliberate on mutual research collaborations, faculty/student exchange, twining programmes, joint/dual degrees, etc., and to showcase their innovations and best practices.

