Nepal observes Chhath, festival of benediction to lord "Sun"

Chitwan [Nepal], November 7 : Nepal on Thursday observed the third day of Chhath, the festival of benediction to lord "Surya" making offerings to the setting sun on the embankments of Narayani River.

Devotees undergoing arduous fasting stood on the edge of the river braving the current making offering of delicacies to Lord Sun. The festival dedicated to the Sun sees devotees worshipping and making offerings to the setting and rising sun.

"The fasting of Chhath is arduous and one needs to be bound by the rules. Undergoing this fasting will fulfill the wishes; if a couple wants to have a child then they will be blessed with it, and all the wishes made also will be fulfilled. The "Chhathi Maiya" (goddess) bless everyone who undergoes the fasting," Meena Devi Sah, a devotee told ANI.

Chhath, the festival of benediction to lord "Surya" - the sun, starts on the day Karthik Shukla Chathurthi and ends in Shukla Saptami according to the lunar calendar.

Thekuwa, Khajuri and Kasar along with verities of dry fruits, fruits and flowers constitute the basket popularly known as "Dhakri."

Devotees take the fast and worship the sun for the long lives and well-being of their family members, also praying for their expectations and attempts to come true. Chhath is celebrated for all the members of the family.

"During the Chhath, the three days have high significance. The first day is 'Naha Khaya' and we should eat items that are considered sacred after taking a bath. The food excludes onion, garlic and other manufactured or packaged items. The next day is called 'Kharana' and water is strictly forbidden. In the evening, we prepare porridge using lump sugar and we serve it on the leaf of a banana tree to the Chhati Mata inviting her to the festival. We pray for the well-being of husbands, children and safety of all the family members. On the third day also, we refrain from drinking water and make offerings to the goddess which includes delicacies and sweets. While preparing it, hygiene and cleanliness is a must," Sunita Sah, another devotee undergoing fast on the embankments of the Narayani River told ANI.

The festival is marked in the Southern Plains of Nepal, especially in the Mithilanchal, the ancestral state of Goddess Sita. The trend of celebrating the festival of Chhath is believed to have started in the hilly regions of Nepal after the political change of 1990 when democracy was restored in the Himalayan Nation.

They offered "Arghya" and a special homage to the setting sun on Thursday evening and will offer "Arghya" to the rising sun the next day, concluding the festival wishing for the prosperity, happiness, well-being and long life of the family members.

This festival is regarded as the occasion to take a break from household chores and be refreshed.

