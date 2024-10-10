Nepal observes Phulpati: Tradition of bringing assortment from Gorkha to Kathmandu

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 10 : Nepal on Thursday observed the day of "Phulpati," the seventh day of fortnightly festival of Dashain when a palanquin arrived at Basantapur Durbar Square's Dashain Ghar from Gorkha Durbar.

Both the former royal palaces of the Himalayan nation have been honouring the age-old tradition that started about a century ago.

Phulpati, an assortment of flowers, leaves and fruits of different plants is considered auspicious and anointed at Dashain Ghar on the seventh day of the fortnightly festival of Dashain.

The ritualistic shipment usually is sent off from the Gorkha Dashain Ghar performing the associated Vedic rituals. The Phulpati is carried to Kathmandu as per the Vedic rites to be anointed at the Dashain Ghar, Hanuman Dhoka Durbar in line with the time-honoured tradition.

"Nepal earlier was fragmented into pieces usually called Baise and Chaubise Rajya. Each of those states back then had its own Dashain Ghar, after Prithivi Narayan Shah (unifier of modern Nepal) started the unification and established a single Dashain Ghar in the whole nation. That single Dashain Ghar was established by Prithivi Narayan Shah praying for the goodwill, prosperity and wellness of the people here at Basantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu. Then he came up with the thought that bringing the Phulpati from Gorkha Durbar would add on more importance here as well. Then after he started the tradition of bringing on the Phulpati from Gorkha to Kathmandu," Devraj Aryal, the priest at Basantapur Durbar Square told ANI.

The tradition traces its roots from the time the then King of Gorkha, Prithvi Narayan Shah, started his rule from the Hanuman Dhoka Durbar in Kathmandu.

From then onwards, a palanquin bearing the Phulpati is dispatched each year from Gorkha Dashainghar on the seventh day of Dashain. The assistants of the Gorkha Durbar carry the Phulpati up to a place called Phulpati Chautara at Satipipal and from there, it is carried up to Kathmandu.

At Hanuman Dhoka Durbar, the Gurujyuko platoon, the Nepal Army, the Nepal police, and high-ranking officials of Armed Police and civil service, the Asha Gurja team, band music, panchebaja, decorated kalsyoulis, and a procession along with cultural pageantry leave for Hanuman Dhoka from Jamal with the Phulpati.

Though the Dashain festival begins from Ghatasthapana the festival sees special fervour from the day of Phulpati.

All government, as well as private offices, close down from today encouraging people to go back to their respective ancestral homes and take blessings from Durga Bhawani as well as their elders.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor