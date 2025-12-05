Nepal: Oli and Deuba meet for first time since September's Gen-Z uprising

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 5 : Nepal's former Prime Ministers KP Sharma Oli and Sher Bahadur Deuba met on Friday for the first time since the September Gen-Z uprising, which brought down the coalition government led by Oli.

On Friday afternoon, Oli, along with his spouse Radhika Shakya, reached Deuba's temporary residence in the capital Kathmandu to hold political discussions with Deuba.

According to sources, Friday's meeting marks the first direct engagement between the two top leaders following the serious attack on Deuba during the Gen-Z protest.

According to a photo released by KP Oli's secretariat, former first lady Arzu Rana Deuba was also present at the meeting.

Former PM and Chairman of the CPN-UML, Oli, arrived at Deuba's temporary residence, where Acting NC President Purna Bahadur Khadka was already in discussions with party leaders.

"A meeting was held between leaders, including Chairman Oli and Chairman Deuba, in Maharajgunj. The two leaders also discussed the election for the House of Representatives announced for March 5, 2026," a source confirmed ANI.

Oli has been vocal against the house dissolution and has been demanding the reinstatement of the parliament with his party, the Communist Party of Nepal, Unified Marxist-Leninist (CPN-UML), which lodged a petition against it in the Supreme Court.

But the sources close to Oli said he visited Maharajgunj to inquire about Deuba's health.

This is the first encounter between the two since the Gen-Z movement of September 8 and 9.

"There had been no meeting after the political shifts triggered by the movement. Our Chairman went to ask about Deuba's condition," a UML leader said. "After their meeting, the current political situation will be reviewed."

Amid the ongoing legal battle over the dissolution of parliament, leaders of both parties have been trying to forge a common understanding.

