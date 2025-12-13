Nepal: Oli calls for unity to restore dissolved parliament as his party holds general convention after Gen-Z uprising

Bhaktapur [Nepal], December 13 : Former Nepali Prime Minister and Chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML), KP Sharma Oli, called for the restoration of the dissolved parliament during the opening session of the party's General Convention.

This is the first general convention held by Oli's party since the Gen-Z uprising in September this year, which forced him out of the Prime Minister's post and changed the regime in the Himalayan Nation.

Taking a jab at the incumbent government formed under former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, Oli also called the recent agreement between Gen-Z and the government a high-voltage drama.

"In this complex situation, facing many challenges, let's move forward towards our destination with determination and active participation. For now, the immediate need is to restore the House of Representatives dissolved by unauthorised and unconstitutional recommendation; form a constitutional government and then move ahead on the path of forming a new House of Representatives after getting a fresh mandate," Oli said.

Further adding, "The present unconstitutional government has taken the bait and retribution. For this, many conspiracies are being spun to create an environment to stop democracy by staging dramas like 'Government-Gen Z Agreement', creating a narrative about the conduct of the election while aiming to disrupt it. This is a total drama and a complete unconstitutional attempt, which would take the country to the path of conflict."

The Gen-Z uprising of September 8 and 9, which brought a wave of change to the Himalayan Nation, which lies between India and China, is seeking a safe landing through the election.

The two-day protest, which resulted in the deaths of at least 76 people, forcing then communist leader KP Sharma Oli to resign from the post, led to the formation of an interim government after the dissolution of the parliament.

The delusional leader, who wants the restoration of the house, also attacked the interim government for failing to create the conditions for the election.

"The government has a mandate to hold elections on Falgun 21 (March 5) and hand over power. The election date has been set. Are the preparations there? No, it doesn't seem so! What would a government that wanted elections do? It would win the trust of all parties. It would show transparency in decisions. It would create a space for meetings and rallies. It would encourage party activities to create an environment conducive to conducting the election. It would create an environment of fearlessness, which is an essential condition for elections," the deposed leader after the Gen-Z protest said.

Further ascertaining to his claims, Oli said, "But what is happening now? Prohibition instead of dialogue; hate; media trial; rumours; conspiracies against political parties; threats instead of competition; cases instead of debates; cancellation of the leader's passport and place-limit; prohibition! Will this create an environment for elections or one of fear? Will the freedom of voting be protected, or will pressure and terror increase? What people want is clear: democratic governance, true competition, and a free and fair environment. This is also our view. The UM, which can secure the majority, would never avoid the elections when they are free from the shadow of fear, pressure, and revenge. But is the election happening now? There is only talk of the election! That is why our stance is - the House of Representatives must be reinstated," Oli claimed.

Framing himself to have been targeted for his decisions while being in power, the former Nepali Prime Minister, who removed the term limit for the party's top post, hinted at foreign interference for his fall.

In his address during the opening session of the general convention, the UML chair claimed to be targeted for the stands that his party has over various issues. Hinting towards India, the deposed Prime Minister of September claimed to be targeted for his actions over the border dispute and the claim of the Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani.

"We promulgated the Constitution, and it sparked a strong reaction - our stance wasn't liked by many," Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said. "To connect landlocked countries to the rest of the world, we signed a transport agreement, but it wasn't well-received. Our goal of establishing North-South connectivity and enabling Nepal to progress independently was a top priority, but it wasn't welcomed by many. While our stance on border and sovereignty issues was appreciated, it still faced opposition. As a result, our party has repeatedly become a target of attack."

The statement also comes in reference to the border blockade of 2015, when the Madhesh-based parties had taken shelter in India while objecting to the newly promulgated constitution of Nepal.

Dozens of people had lost their lives during the anti-constitution movement in the Southern plains of Nepal when the then administration led by Oli had ordered to suppress the movement by firing on the protestors.

A similar incident had occurred on September 8 across Nepal, where the security forces had opened fire on protesting students, claiming the lives of 76. The postmortem report of those killed in police firing in Kathmandu Valley states death due to bullet injuries to the head and chest. During the protest, police are only allowed to fire on the protestors below the knee to control the situation.

The Police also used some lethal weapons to crack down on the protestors, following which the former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak had stepped down from the post. But Oli remained adamant about resigning despite rising pressure.

Three months after the protest, communist leader Oli's party is headed for its general convention to elect a new party board. Often characterised as apathetic and self-centred, Oli is standing in the fray to continue over the post for which he has also amended the party provisions.

The 11th General Convention of the CPN-UML, currently led by Oli, will continue until December 15 and is being attended by 2,262 representatives from across the country. The closed-door session, where the party's new leadership will be elected, will begin on Sunday in Kathmandu.

Leadership selection at the convention will be guided by the statute and policy endorsed by the Second Statute Convention held from September 5 to 7. Party Chair KP Sharma Oli and Senior Vice-chair Ishwar Pokharel are expected to face each other in the race for the top post. Both sides are likely to contest with full panels for the 15-member office-bearer team.

The party's central secretariat meeting held on Friday finalised the election process, closed-session modality and the basis for leadership formation.

