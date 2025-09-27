Nepal: Oli denies any wrongdoing in Gen-Z protest, blames infiltrators for escalation of situation

Bhaktapur [Nepal] September 27 : In his first public appearance since the violent Gen-Z protests that rocked the nation and led to regime change, deposed Nepali leader and chairman of the CPN-UML KP Sharma Oli blamed "infiltrators" for the escalation of the situation, denying any wrongdoing.

"On September 8, after noon, when you (Gen-Z protestors) reached the Everest Hotel and were at the barricade, some infiltrators mingled with the crowd. As the situation escalated, efforts were made to de-escalate it, and many Gen-Z protesters returned. However, some were surrounded and pushed forward by these infiltrators, resulting in damage and the tragic loss of dozens of young lives. An investigation committee has been formed to look into the matter, and I am confident that the truth will be revealed," Oli said at a party program in Bhaktapur, escorted by the security and the party cadres.

The Gen-Z protests, which began as a peaceful demonstration, turned violent after police forces used water cannons, tear gas, and live ammunition to disperse the crowd. The protests resulted in the deaths of at least 74 people, mostly students under the age of 30. Oli's government faced severe criticism for its handling of the unrest, with many accusing him of ordering a crackdown on protesters.

"On September 8 and 9, the nation witnessed an abnormal situation in the name of the Gen-Z movement. What started as a Gen-Z protest in various countries was misused, exploiting the sentiments and youthful energy of the participants to steer it in a different direction. I've said it before that our new generation, wrapped in the national flag, doesn't engage in vandalism and arson at Singhadurbar or elsewhere. Our Gen-Z doesn't set fire to government buildings, parliament, hotels, industries, or courts. They don't target offices based on political affiliations; that's not what Gen-Z does," added the deposed leader.

Oli's re-emergence comes nearly three weeks after violent nationwide demonstrations led by Gen Z protestors demanding political accountability, an end to entrenched corruption, and the reversal of a controversial social media ban. The protests, primarily driven by students and young citizens, rapidly escalated into Nepal's bloodiest day since the 2006 pro-democracy movement.

Oli denied accusations of ordering the crackdown, claiming he was trying to prevent casualties and property damage.

"On the next day, September 9, following the incident of the day before, I resigned at around 11-11:30 am. Undesirable events had happened the previous day, and my attempt was not to escalate it further. But when I realised nothing was in my hand, I stepped down from the post. Following it all, the incidents of arson, vandalism and looting started," said Oli.

On September 8 alone, at least 21 protestorsmostly students under the age of 30were killed. The following day saw 39 more deaths, including 15 from severe burns, while an additional 14 fatalities were recorded over the next ten days. To date, the death toll stands at 74. Oli, in his address on Saturday, blamed it on infiltrators.

The postmortem report of those killed in police firing in Kathmandu Valley states death due to bullet injuries to the head and chest. During the protest, police are only allowed to fire on the protestors below the knee to control the situation.

However, a former minister in his cabinet disputed this, stating that Oli was adamant about not stepping down despite rising pressure.

The Police also used some lethal weapons to crack down on the protestors, following which the former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak had stepped down from the post.

"On the evening of September 8, then Prime Minister Oli was adamant about stepping down. We had made it clear that we could not support him and threatened to resign from the post, but Oli didn't budge. Now he is trying to establish another narrative that portrays him as clear. It is Oli who has blood on his hands; if he had stepped down the same evening, many lives would have been saved," a former minister on board Oli's cabinet toldin condition of anonymity.

Oli has fled the official residence following the protest in September and was under Army shelter until last week.

The protests called for transparency and accountability as well as end of social media ban on September 8 turned violent near the federal parliament, with demonstrators calling for transparency and reform.

Following the violence, Oli resigned and was succeeded by former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as interim Prime Minister. While Oli publicly denied accusations of ordering a crackdown on protestors, his administration has been heavily criticised for its handling of the unrest.

The former Nepal PM further took a jab at the interim government, with reports about a ban on his foreign travels.

"I am hearing about various gossip that is going on from the government. Blocking the passports, what have they thought of (me)? The government of publicity, that we will hand over this country and flee abroad, what are they thinking? We have to make this country. We must make this country a constitutional and democratic one, and bring politics back on track. We will bring the rule of law to the country," Oli said.

The September 8 uprising, often referred to as the Gen Z Revolution, has since been compared to the 2006 movement that overthrew King Gyanendra and ended Nepal's monarchy, transforming it into a democratic republic.

Oli has also raised concerns about his security, citing social media posts that call for his elimination. He has demanded better security measures, questioning the government's ability to protect him.

"You must have seen on social media, locating my house- KP Oli's new house; one can reach there within a minute on foot, within this time on a vehicle, let's go and attack. The House's location has been shared and publicised; what are the government waiting for, what are they looking at? The government is now discussing the removal of facilities, blocking passports, and investigating individuals; they take pride in these claims. I would want to question, don't the government have responsibilities and duties? Should those in the government give security or not? Drive the nation to insecurity and take over the government, spread terror and announce to withdraw security," Oli said, demanding security.

"A rumor has been spreading, inciting people to say, 'Give me a gun, I'll kill him; give me a sword, and I will slaughter him; give me a drone, and I will strike him.' Such incitements are being fueled, and these kinds of things are being broadcast enthusiastically. However, what role did I, KP Oli, play? I was in Baluwatar, inquiring about the situation, working to avoid casualties, and protecting properties and lives. Upon hearing about the firing, I inquired about the circumstances that led to it. I was initially told that only rubber bullets were fired, but later, I learned that 14 people had died. When I asked where they were shot, I was told it was in the head and chest. The police had instructions to shoot below the knee, but they fired at the head. I questioned how this could happen. My concern was to prevent bloodshed and an unfavourable situation in the nation. Those responsible for the incidents are trying to shift the blame to me," he added.

With the parliament dissolved and elections scheduled for March next year, Nepal now faces a turbulent political transition. Meanwhile, demonstrations continue across Kathmandu and other major cities, with Gen Z protestors maintaining pressure on the political establishment.

As political tensions persist, Oli's appearance is viewed by observers as an attempt to remain relevant within his party and national politics, despite the public backlash that led to his resignation.

