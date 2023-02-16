Nepal parliamentarian's mother succumbs to burns in LPG cylinder blast; MP to be airlifted to Mumbai for treatment

Nepal member of Parliament Chandra Bhandari and his mother Harikala Bhandari sustained critical burn injuries in an LPG cooking gas cylinder explosion in their house. Bhandari's mother, Harikala Bhandari succumbed to her injuries on Thursday at Nepal's Kirtipur Burns Hospital where she and the MP were undergoing treatment.

The two are currently hospitalised in critical condition and will be airlifted to Mumbai for further treatment according to a statement by Kirtipur Hospital.

While Bhandari sustained 25 per cent burns his mother received 80 per cent of burns, according to a statement by Nepal's Kirtipur Hospital.

Bhandari and his mother were injured on Wednesday after a cooking gas cylinder exploded at their house in Buddhanagar, Kathmandu at 10:30 pm (local time), according to The Kathmandu Post.

Kirtipur Hospital had earlier in a statement said the duo needed to be taken to a hospital specialised in burns outside the country as treatment in Nepal isn't possible.

The LPG gas cylinder exploded while the family was sleeping, according to Bhandari's personal secretary, Bhuwan Bhusal.

In the year 2020, eight tourists from Kerala suffocated to death in Nepal probably due to a gas leak from a heater in their room at a mountainous resort in Makwanpur district. The tourists were airlifted to HAMS hospital here where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

( With inputs from ANI )

