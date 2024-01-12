Nepal pays homage to Prithivi Narayan Shah on National Unification Day

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 12 : Nepal celebrated the 302nd Unification Day and birth anniversary of King Prithivi Narayan Shah, the unifier of modern Nepal, on Friday.

Rallies called by the pro-monarchists marched to the Western Gate of Singha Durbar, the administrative capital of Nepal, to pay homage.

Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel paid homage to Prithvi Narayan Shah at his statue, which stands right in front of Singha Durbar in the capital Kathmandu.

Giving a message of best wishes on the occasion of Prithvi Jayanti and National Unity Day today, President Paudel recalled the divine speeches of Prithvi Narayan Shah, which are guidelines for the national economy, patriotism, diplomacy and foreign relations.

"Prithvi Narayan Shah unified the scattered principalities and shaped modern Nepal. At different times, various heroes continued his campaign of building modern Nepal," President Paudel said in the message, adding that we must not forget the contributions of our ancestors for us to realise the present situation.

Born in 1779 as per the Lunar Calendar in Gorkha, Prithivi Narayan Shah started the unification campaign years after taking the throne. Before that, Nepal was divided into 52 principalities.

"Nepal was divided into smaller states with scattered population and ethnicity; he (Prithivi Narayan Shah) unified it all and laid the foundation for a greater nation. At the time, all the ethnic communities, castes, and tribes were treated equally. While advancing ahead with the unification campaign, there was no discrimination; in order to protect and unify the nation from the expansion attempts by other sides, he defended Nepal. Wherever he won, he left the authority to rule to dominant communities but he maintained himself as the leader of the unification campaign," Kamal Hari GC, one of the pro-monarchists told ANI.

After the succession of Prithvi Narayan Shah, he succeeded in extending the border of Nepal from Tista in the east to the Chepe River in the west. After the demise of Prithvi Narayan, his successors worked to expand the state of Nepal to the fort of Kangada in the west.

"When it came to our national interest, Prithivi Narayan Shah always kept national interest in front of all, presenting Nepal as a neutral nation. The Panchasil (foundation of diplomatic norms) has also been formed on the basis of it. The one who laid the foundation for that foundation is Prithivi Narayan Shah. He also unified different states and formed a single nationNepalbecause of which he is our unification hero; his 'Dibyaupadesh' (orders) had relevance in the past and will continue in the days to come," Arjun Bahadur Chhetri told ANI.

As per the historians, Prithvi Narayan Shah conquered Nuwakot in 1801 BS. Twenty-five years later, in 1826 BS, he conquered the Kathmandu Valley. After conquering the Nepal Valley, Prithvi Narayan Shah extended the borders of the country.

