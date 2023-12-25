Nepal PM completes one year in office, to address nation tomorrow

Bharatpur [Nepal], December 25 : Commemorating his first anniversary in office as Nepal's PM, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal will address the nation tomorrow, December 26, 2023.

PM Dahal will address the nation at 3 p.m. (NST) on Tuesday and will share insights and updates on key developments. Govinda Acharya, press advisor to Nepal PM, confirmed ANI.

He assumed the role of Prime Minister following his appointment by then-President Bidya Devi Bhandari under Article 76 (2) of the Constitution of Nepal on December 26, 2022.

Dahal, at the time, had broken the alliance with the Nepali Congress and claimed a majority in Parliament to be the 44th Prime Minister of the Himalayan Nation.

Dahal was appointed Nepal's new prime minister for the third time, with the backing of 169 members of Parliament. He served as Prime Minister of Nepal from 2008 to 2009 and again from 2016 to 2017.

The Prime Minister of Nepal is the head of government and chief executive of Nepal. He chairs the Council of Ministers of Nepal and is the chief adviser to the President of Nepal.

Dahal approached the President for his appointment as Prime Minister on December 25, 2022, after a coalition of six parties decided to support him in forming the next government. The general elections did not produce a clear winner.

The unexpected decision came after the CPN-Maoist Centre abruptly severed ties with Sher Bahadur Deuba's Nepali Congress party, which had been in power along with its allies.

Former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's Communist Party of NepalUnified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML)was among the parties that forged the new coalition back then.

Prachanda and Oli at that time had struck an agreement to govern the country on a rotational basis, with Oli agreeing to make Prachanda Prime Minister first as per the latter's demand.

But the coalition didn't last for even six months when Oli and other parties walked out of the government. It was then that the Nepali Congress stepped in and supported the Maoist Centre, forging a new coalition. The new coalition has continued to date.

Ironically, in 2021, it was after Prachanda and Oli split that Sher Bahadur Deuba came to power in Kathmandu, with support from Prachanda.

