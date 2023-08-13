Nepal PM Dahal plans 11th reshuffle of cabinet after coming to power

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 13 : Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is aiming to reshuffle the cabinet for the 11th time as he plans to callback one of the ministers from his party and induct a new one from Janamat Party back on board the cabinet.

As per officials at the Prime Minister Secretariat, a ministerial post will be vacated by Sunday evening to pave the way for inducting a new minister on board.

“Prime Minister will decide within morning about whom to call back (from Maoist) and appoint a new minister from Janamat Party,” Ramesh Malla, personal secretary to the Prime Minister, confirmed about the development toover phone.

Prime Minister Dahal has been in consultation and discussions with several ministers on board the government from Maoist Center to convince them to step down from the post.

The leaders to whom PM Dahal has reached out include Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration - Aman Lal Modi, and Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Sudan Kirati, who has also been promised a comfortable position in the cabinet.

After the restoration of democracy in the country, Dahal has become Prime Minister for the third time. He was appointed Prime Minister on December 25, 2022, after the general election which resulted in a hung parliament.

Dahal already has already reshuffled the cabinet 10 times within 8 months after coming to power, and the 11th one is expected today.

The Janamat Party on the other hand entered the lower house after this year’s general election and had exited the government in less than 2 months of its formation. It would be the second innings of the Janamat Party led by CK Raut.

Earlier, Abdul Khan stepped down from the post of Minister of Water Supply expressing dissatisfaction with the Prime Minister over allotment of ministries. However, it hadn’t withdrawn its support to the government.

The Janamat Party has finalized Anita Devi Shah as its candidate for the ministerial post expected to be inducted today.

