Nepal PM Dahal to embark on visit to China after UNGA session in US

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 29 : Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal will embark on a visit to China at the end of next month, following his visit to the United States to address the United Nations General Assembly session.

PM Dahal informed the parliament that the "new border points and follow-up on earlier accords" will be on the agenda during his visit to Beijing.

“During my scheduled visit to China, talks about opening new border points between Nepal and China have been finalized. The Nara Lagna border point in Mugu, I am aware about the issue as being informed from the local authorities as well as the locals from the district, I will attempt to make a decision over it,” Prime Minister Dahal said while replying to a question raised by lawmaker Aain Bahadur Shahi.

In response to another question raised by lawmaker Uday Shumsher JB Rana, PM Dahal said, “During the visit, enforcements of accords and understandings signed earlier will be given priority. The economic relation between the countries would be further enhanced through the operationalization of the border points between the two nations and opening of new border points are agendas of the visit”.

Meanwhile, the Nepal PM is scheduled to visit the United States in the second week of September to address the UNGA (United Nations General Assembly) on September 22. After addressing the 78th session of the UNGA, he is expected to fly to China but the cabinet is yet to approve it.

During his visit to New York, the Nepal premier will also participate in various meetings including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit on September 18-19 in the capacity of being the current chair of the least developed countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor