Nepal PM lauds Indian legacy of traditional medicine practices

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Tuesday lauded India's rich legacy of traditional medicine practices and called it a "leader" in Ayurveda.

Deuba made these remarks during the inauguration of the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Speaking via a video message, Nepal PM congratulated the Indian government and WHO for the initiative. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this "noble undertaking".

Highlighting the role of traditional medicines in the healthcare sector, Deuba said, "As global health programmes continue to increase, the role of traditional medicine is vital in ensuring holistic health care including affordable health care, prevention of diseases, and overall improvement in human health."

"Our region is rich in traditional medicines since ancient times. Nepal and India are home to this biodiversity in herbs and medicinal plants," he added.

Stating that India is already a leader in Ayurveda with its rich legacy of traditional medicine practices, the Nepal PM said that the GTCM will go a long way in the development of traditional medicines including Ayurveda.

"It will serve to advance the knowledge and practice of traditional medicines and contribute to global health by utilising their vast potential," he stated.

PM Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar. PM Modi laid the foundation stone in the presence of the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and WHO chief Tedros.

Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. It will emerge as an international hub of global wellness.

( With inputs from ANI )

