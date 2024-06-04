Nepal PM 'Prachanda' congratulates PM Modi for electoral success of BJP, NDA

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 4 : Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Tuesday extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the "electoral success" of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha elections for the third consecutive term.

He also lauded the "enthusiastic participation" of the people of India in the successful completion of the world's largest democratic exercise.

"Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on the electoral success of BJP and NDA in the Loksabha elections for the third consecutive term. We are happy to note the successful completion of the world's largest democratic exercise with enthusiastic participation of the people of India," said 'Prachanda' in a post on X.

As the counting of votes is underway, the NDA, led by the BJP, is leading the opposition alliance, INDIA.

The prime minister spearheaded the BJP's campaign. PM Modi took part in more than 200 public events, like roadshows and rallies.

In the midst of strict security, the vote counting began at 8 am. Thirty minutes after the postal ballot count, the EVM vote count began. The Lok Sabha election held this year was the second-longest since the country's inaugural poll in 1951-1952. To form a government, a party or coalition must hold a majority of 272 seats.

"Our citizens in India have full faith in the party, and today's victory is a victory of the people," said PM Modi on Tuesday evening.

Prime Minister Modi has defeated Congress candidate Ajay Rai by a margin of 1,52,513 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

Most exit polls predicted a straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with quite a few of them projecting a two-thirds majority for the ruling BJP-led NDA.

The mammoth seven-phase election - the world's largest democratic exercise - began on April 19 and ended on Saturday.

