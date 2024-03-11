Nepal PM Prachanda's brother Narayan Dahal files his candidacy for Chairman of National Assembly

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 11 : Narayan Dahal, the brother of Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, filed his nomination for the post of National Assembly Chairman on Monday.

Narayan Dahal is being challenged by Yuvaraj Sharma, from the opposition Nepali Congress.

Dahal's candidacy was proposed by Gopal Bahadur Sharki of the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre (CPN) and seconded by Devendra Dahal of the Unified Marxist Leninist CPN-UML, Beduram Bhusal of the CPN (Unified Socialist) and Mohamad Khalid of the Janata Samajbadi Party.

Similarly, Sharma's candidacy was proposed by Ananda Prasad Dhungana of the Congress and seconded by Kiran Babu Shrestha of the Congress and Shekhar Kumar Singh of the Loktantrik Samajwadi Party.

Moreover, the vote for the upper house chair is slated for Tuesday.

Dahal, the younger brother of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, was nominated to the National Assembly in 2022 by then President Bidya Devi Bhandari on the recommendation of the then Sher Bahadur Deuba government.

Narayan Dahal, brother of Pushpa Kamal Dahal, posed for a photograph after filing his candidacy on Monday.

Dahal, who came into politics in the 1980s, became a Maoist central committee member in 1997.

He first entered Parliament in the reinstated House of Representatives after the 2006 People's Movement.

In the first Constituent Assembly in 2008, he was elected from Chitwan-3.

On the other hand, Sharma, who is a former Banke district chairperson, was elected a lawmaker in 2022.

The ruling alliance holds a comfortable majority with 38 members in the 59-strong upper house, where one position remains vacant.

