Nepal PM to attend swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 6 : Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is set to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely on June 9, the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told ANI.

The confirmation follows a telephonic conversation between the two leaders on Wednesday evening, during which PM Modi extended an invitation to his Nepali counterpart for the ceremony. The Nepali Prime Minister, in turn, confirmed his attendance, with a formal announcement expected soon.

"During Wednesday evening's telephonic conversation between two leaders, the invitation was extended to the Nepali PM for attendance in the swearing-in ceremony. The Nepali Prime Minister also confirmed the attendance. A formal announcement will be made soon," the senior official toldseeking anonymity.

This development comes after PM Dahal, commonly known as 'Prachanda', extended his congratulations to PM Modi on Tuesday for the "electoral success" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the recent Lok Sabha elections, marking their third consecutive term.

Prachanda also commended the enthusiastic participation of the Indian electorate, hailing the completion of the world's largest democratic exercise.

"Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on the electoral success of BJP and NDA in the Loksabha elections for the third consecutive term. We are happy to note the successful completion of the world's largest democratic exercise with the enthusiastic participation of the people of India," said 'Prachanda' in a post on X.

Following the announcement of Lok Sabha poll results on Wednesday, the Union cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, whose term ends on June 16. With the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Janata Dal-United (JDU), considered potential "kingmakers", giving their approval, the formation of the BJP-led NDA government is imminent, with the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi likely scheduled for June 9.

According to the Election Commission of India, results have been declared for 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP securing 240 seats and the Congress 99.

While the BJP's victory tally was lower than its previous count of 303 in 2019, the Congress saw significant growth, winning 99 seats compared to 52 in the previous elections.

