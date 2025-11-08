Nepal PM urges eligible voters to register as nation enters final week of poll rolls

Kathmandu/Janakpur [Nepal], November 8 : Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki has called on new and eligible voters to register ahead of the upcoming general elections, as the country enters the final week for updating poll rolls.

Issuing a video statement, Karki emphasised that the foundation of a democratic society lies in citizens' awareness and responsible use of voting rights. Stating democracy is sustained by two essential tools - the conscience of citizens and the proper use of their voting identity cards.

"In a democratic society, there are two fundamental means to fulfil citizens' dreams- first, our collective conscience, which helps us choose what's right and reject what's wrong; and second, the official instrument to express that conscience- the voter identity card," Karki said.

Urging the younger generation, especially Gen Z voters, to play a decisive role in shaping Nepal's future, the Prime Minister added that registering as a voter is the first

step toward building "the Nepal of our dreams." She appealed to all eligible citizens to visit their nearest election office and create their voter identity cards without delay.

"Let us exercise our voting rights wisely. Either choose the right representative or become one yourself. To fight existing malpractices and move forward together for the nation's development, every capable citizen must make responsible use of their voting rights," she remarked.

The Prime Minister's message comes as the country prepares for the next general elections, scheduled for March 5 next year, with the Election Commission ramping up voter registration campaigns nationwide.

Serpentine lines have been seen in almost all the district election offices across the nation as the deadline for voter registration is marching towards the final week. The collection of voter names will continue until November 16. Only individuals who turn 18 years of age by March 4, 2026, will be eligible to vote in the election.

"For the voting registration people of all age groups have flocked to the district election office. Among those, the number of youths is high. Out of the new voters registered, the youths seem to be more excited with the voter registration campaign. Apart from them, others- the differently abled, women also have signed up themselves expressing keen interest to take part in the fray," Lumanath Pokhrel, Provincial Election Officer of Madhesh Province, told ANI.

The two-day Gen Z movement on September 8 and 9 unseated the KP Sharma Oli government, where at least 72 people were killed as the government tried to suppress the protestors.

After three days of deliberations, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki was appointed the interim Prime Minister of the nation, who had recommended dissolving the parliament.

Upon Karki's recommendation, President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved the House of Representatives on September 12 and announced fresh polls for March 5, 2026.

Starting September 26, the Election Commission resumed voter registration after Paudel issued an ordinance clearing legal hurdles to open the voter roll. According to the ordinance, any Nepali citizen who turns 18 by March 4, 2026, is eligible to register. The commission has set November 16 as a deadline to update the list.

"I want those candidates who will work as per the interest of the people, also should focus more about the development of the nation, that candidates will be the one to be voted for," Riya Yadav, one of the eligible voter standing in line for her turn to get registered in the poll roll, told ANI.

With thousands flocking to the election office, the Election Commission of Nepal acknowledged significant pressure on its voter list server on Friday evening, resulting in some temporary inconvenience for service seekers.

According to the officials, the number of new voters registered within this window is expected to exceed one hundred and fifty thousand within the next week. According to the Election Commission of Nepal, 18,148,654 voters have been listed as of the end of Chaitra (mid-April)the previous Nepali year 2081.

As many as 17,988,570 voters- 9,140,806 men, 8,847,579 women, and 185 from other categories- were eligible to cast their ballots in November 2022. By April 2025, the number had increased by 160,054 to 18,148,654 in two and a half years.

"We want to see new faces. Old now needs to be replaced, I have been seeing since thirty years that the same old faces are repeated time and again. Those who killed 17,000 and those who ordered to kill 17,000 also come to the power on timely basis.

This needs to stop, they should be removed and new generations should come who can do something for the country and the citizens. This is all that I want," Brijesh Yadav, resident of Dhanusha, told ANI.

The surge in registrations can be attributed to widespread awareness campaigns organised by the EC and various civic groups, including the Gen Z-led groups, which have been urging young citizens to register their names in the voter list.

It was projected that 18,168,230 citizens would have reached voting age by November 2, 2025. As of mid-April, 18,148,654 voters had already been registered, an increase of roughly 160,000 compared to the 2022 general elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor