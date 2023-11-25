Nepal Police increases security, uses sniffer dogs around pro-monarchy protest site

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 25 : Nepal Police on Saturday brought in sniffer dogs around the site where pro-monarchy protestors had clashed with the police to ensure security and prevent possible incidents.

Along with the personnel, the dogs were also stationed on the rooftops of surrounding houses, increasing the surveillance.

Notably, the Nepali capital Kathmandu has remained tense since Thursday as controversial businessperson and pro-monarchy supporter Durga Prasai brought people to the capital, making various promises.

Cracking down on the pro-monarchists, the Nepal Police arrested a total of 261 protestors on Friday itself, who were eventually released by the end of the day.

"We have arrested and released a total of 261 protestors who tried to demonstrate in the restricted zone on Friday," Kumod Dhungel, spokesperson at Kathmandu Police, toldover the phone.

Cases have been registered against five other pro-monarchy protestors, as per the police official.

Protestors who came to Kathmandu dominantly from the southern plains of Nepal are victims of microfinance who have been promised by the controversial businessman to waive their loans if their demands are made.

Prasai, known for his anti-republic statements, has been calling on to reinstate the monarchy, which was abolished in 2008 after a political movement.

