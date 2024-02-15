Nepal Police rescue 11 Indians from trafficker's captivity

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 15 : Nepal Police rescued 11 Indian nationals from trafficker's captivity in the capital city of Kathmandu on Wednesday late in the evening, police sources confirmed ANI.

As per the police sources, traffickers had kept 11 Indian nationals in their captivity on the pretext of sending them to the United States.

"They were kept in captivity for one month in the Ratopul area. Acting on the special

information received, police were able to rescue the Indian nationals while seven others

involved in the possible trafficking attempt also has been apprehended," a police official

told ANI, seeking anonymity.

According to the official, the rescued Indians have informed the police authority that they've submitted about Rs 4.5 million to the agents to reach the United States through illegal means.

"Nepal has been used as transit to send the rescued Indian nationals to the United States.

Further investigation is underway. All of the rescued are male," the official added.

Those rescued from a private house in Kathmandu are from Indian state of Punjab and

Haryana, as per the official.

