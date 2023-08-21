Nepal President appoints Bishowambhar Shrestha as Chief Justice

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 21 : Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel on Monday appointed Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha as the Chief Justice of Nepal.

Issuing a statement, the Office of the President announced President Paudel has appointed Shrestha as the next Chief Justice of the Himalayan nation who will remain the head of the judicial body for 14 months.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, the Parliamentary Hearing Committee had endorsed Shrestha for the post unanimously.

Three complaints had been filed at the committee secretariat against Shrestha, which were all discussed during Monday’s meeting.

Shrestha, presenting his visions and plans of efficiently leading the top court, pledged to work towards eradicating the influence of middlemen in court procedures.

Shrestha will assume office as the Chief Justice after the oath of office by President expected within this week.

