Nepal: President Paudel calls all-party meet as house impasse prolongs

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 20 : Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel has called for an all-party meeting on Tuesday over the deadlock in the house.

“President has called for all party meet to end the deadlock ongoing in a house for Tuesday morning. The meeting has been called for 8:30 AM (Local Time) at President's Office,” said Kiran Pokharel, press advisor to Nepal President confirmedover the phone.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal also called for an all-party meeting on Sunday to end the House impasse. The meeting ended conclusively, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The main opposition CPN-UML has been continuously obstructing proceedings of both the lower and upper houses since July 26 to press its demand for a high-level probe into the July 18 seizure of a large quantity of gold smuggled through Kathmandu airport.

Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha, speaking on behalf of the government, said that forming a probe committee would affect the investigation being carried out by the Nepal Police.

Shrestha, during the meeting, suggested that the police be allowed to carry on the investigation into the case for a designated amount of time adding that the probe committee could be formed if needed, The Kathmandu Post reported.

UML Chief Whip Padam Giri informed that discussions during the meeting headed in a positive direction but remained inconclusive.

“Today’s discussions are headed in a positive direction and another meeting to discuss the issue will be held on Monday or Tuesday,” said Giri.

Likewise, Rastriya Swatantra Party President Rabi Lamichhane said that the meeting primarily focused on ending the House obstruction, The Kathmandu Post reported.

“The main opposition has not backed down from its demand to form a high-level investigation committee and the home minister has asked for a certain time for the police to complete their investigation,” said Lamichhane.

“No agreement was forged today but the meeting focused on finding a way to end the House obstruction," he added.

