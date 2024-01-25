Nepal President summons Parliament's winter session on February 5

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 25 : Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel has summoned the winter session of the federal Parliament on February 5, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The session has been called at 4 pm on February 5, according to Article 93 (1) of the constitution, the Nepal President's Office informed on Wednesday.

A Cabinet meeting on Tuesday recommended President Paudel to call the meeting of both houses, the House of Representatives and the National Assembly, as per The Kathmandu Post.

As per the Nepal Constitution, the President summons and prorogues the House sessions at the recommendation of the Council of Ministers.

The country's government is preparing to take crucial bills, including an amendment bill on the Enforced Disappearances Enquiry, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Act and the School Education Bill, through the upcoming session.

The government is also working on over 100 bills, several of which are related to constitution implementation, to give more business to Parliament, according to The Kathmandu Post.

The budget session of the parliament was prorogued on July 3.

