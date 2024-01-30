Nepal Prime Minister, Council of Ministers pay tribute to martyrs

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 30 : Nepal Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal led his Council of Minsters in paying tribute to martyrs at the Martyrs Memorial in Lainchaur on the occasion of Martyrs' Day on Tuesday.

Dahal laid a wreath at the memorial and offered tributes to the known and unknown martyrs.

Ministers, high-ranking government officials, people's representatives, members of the security forces and members of musical bands of the security bodies also paid their respects at the memorial.

The day is celebrated annually on Magh 16 (End of January), according to the Nepali calendar with various programs in memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the establishment and restoration of democracy and freedom.

Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel said respect for martyrs would be realized only when the spirit of the Constitution and the Republic were embraced and initiatives were taken for translating aspirations for sustainable peace, good governance, development and prosperity into action.

In a message delivered on the occasion of Martyr Day, 2080, he stressed the need for everybody to play their roles honestly to materialize the dream of martyrs'.

President Paudel noted that the country has obtained a federal democratic republic as a result of the martyrs' sacrifice.

The constitution-envisaged federal democratic republic has set a target of dispensing justice to the helpless and income to the disadvantaged with political, economic, social, religious and cultural freedoms.

On the occasion, President Paudel offered homage to four martyrs - Shukraraj Shastri, Dharmabhakta Mathema, Dasharath Chand and Gangalal Shrestha along with all known, unknown martyrs for devoting their lives for citizen freedom, establishment of democracy and safeguarding nationality.

Similarly, Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal issuing a message of best wishes earlier on Monday morning stated that the martyrs, who fought for the nation, people's rights, and livelihood, are torchbearers and sources of inspiration.

PM Dahal expressed the belief that the time has come to resolve to carry out the remaining tasks of the revolution that the martyrs had waged for the country, people's liberation, and change.

"The government has paid utmost attention to honouring and protecting the families of those who have sacrificed their lives at different times in history," he said.

Dahal also reminded that the present constitution was created against the backdrop of leadership from various classes, cultures, communities, and regions, aiming for their identity and rights.

Protecting the achievements made so far and devoting to improvement is a true tribute to the martyrs, said the PM Dahal. He hoped that the day would inspire everyone to contribute to the protection and strengthening of the federal democratic republic.

Dahal paid tribute to all known and unknown martyrs and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in movements.

Since 2012 BS, under the coordination of the then Kathmandu Municipality, the day in memory of the martyrs has been celebrated on January 30 every year.

Martyrs' Day is observed by remembering the struggles and devotion of Shukra Raj Shastri,

Dharma Bhakta Mathema, Dasharath Chand and Ganga Lal Shrestha as well as contributions of other martyrs to the establishment of democracy in the country.

From January 24-30 the country observes the Martyr's week in memory of brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives against the then Rana regime.

The Rana rulers had executed Shukra Raj Shastri in Teku-based Pachali, Dharma Bhakta Mathema at Sifal and Ganga Lal Shrestha and Dasarath Chand at Shobha Bhagawati within a week while demanding independence.

