Nepal protesters set party offices, PM's private house ablaze, Tribhuvan Airport closed

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 9 : Nepal's protesters set ruling party offices, PM Oli's house in Balkot, and buildings in Janakpur on fire as violent protesters in Kathmandu continued on Tuesday.

As per The Himalayan Times, demonstrators gathered near Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's private residence in Balkot, demanding accountability for Monday's fatalities. During the protest, demonstrators set fire to the residence.

The central office of the Nepali Congress in Sanepa was vandalized on Tuesday afternoon, The Himalayan Times reported. Protesters have also vandalized the homes of Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budhanilkantha

Protesters have attacked political party office of the CPN-UML in Chyasal, Lalitpur.

Protesters broke windows, threw stones, and set fire to the building, as part of demonstrations against corruption following the death of 19 protestors on Monday.

According to reports, police deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd. Although authorities stated that security forces had been instructed to exercise restraint and that no live ammunition was authorized, there were reports of gunfire and bullet injuries, as per The Himalayan Times.

The Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) has been fully closed following escalating demonstrations. The Nepali Army has been deployed to provide security at the airport.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called an all-party meeting on Tuesday evening following intensifying nationwide Gen-Z led protests against the alleged corruption in the country.

"I am in dialogue with the relevant parties to assess the situation and find a meaningful conclusion. For that, I have also called an all-party meeting at 6 pm today. I humbly request all brothers and sisters to remain calm in this difficult situation," the Nepal Prime Minister said in an appeal.

Meanwhile, the Gen Z-led protests in Nepal against the government's alleged corruption, intensified on Tuesday with protestors targeting the residences of political leaders and ministers, The Kathmandu Post reported.

As per The Kathmandu Post, protesters set fire to the house of Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung, pelted stones at the residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Biswo Paudel and attacked the house of former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

At least 19 people were killed and over 200 people were injured during 'Gen Z' protests across Kathmandu and other parts of Nepal triggered by a social media ban. The ban was lifted by the government late last night.

