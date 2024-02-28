Nepal: Protestors scuffle with police, demanding end of restrictions

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 28 : Rajendra Mahato, a Madhesh-based leader and former minister who launched the "National Liberation Movement" along with his followers scuffled with security forces near the administrative centre demanding the end of the restriction order.

Mahato who quit the Loktantrik Samajbadi Party earlier this week and launched the new campaign took to the street followed by dozens of supporters attempting to reach Maitighar Mandala, a protest site in the capital.

Meanwhile, the police stopped the protesters about 500 metres ahead as local administration imposed restriction orders in and around the area.

"Where will the Nepali citizens express their sorrow, their pain? There use to be a place- the Maitighar Mandala where they could stage a protest or demonstration; this autocratic government has barred anyone from holding any kind of gathering there. Not only that, pedestrians are kept off the footpaths of Kathmandu; restrictions have been announced in various places. Where shall the Nepali citizens go? They can't walk freely, cannot raise their demands, express their sorrow and pain. Is it the Loktantra that we fought for?" Mahato said while addressing the protest march on Wednesday late afternoon.

During the scuffle, Mahato sustained bruises on his left hand and some blood stains were seen on his left leg as the scuffle turned violent. Alongside Mahato, another demonstrator also sustained injuries and fainted on the spot.

Mahato, a senior leader of the Loktantrik Samajbadi Party (LSP), on 26 February announced his resignation from the party separating his way and announced a new campaign "Rastriya Mukti Kranti" (National Liberation Movement).

"This is a separate campaign, and it has not taken over the structure of the party. Those who share common values can collaborate with this movement," Mahato said.

Expressing the goal of building an alternative power through the campaign, Mahato has indicated that even his former party, LSP, might join this agenda if they agree on the establishment of a federalism with multiple states.

"The identity movement that started four decades ago fell victim to the government's conspiracy and remained incomplete. That's why the oppressed people could not attain political achievements and the country couldn't progress. Now it's high that all the oppressed and all those who want good governance and prosperity in the country should unite and build a 'multi-nation state'," Mahato stated earlier.

In a statement released shortly after the press brief on Monday, Mahato- a senior leader in the LSP expressed his dissatisfaction with the decisions made by Chairman Mahantha Thakur. Mahato expressed discontent with Thakur's unitary decision to appoint office bearers, had also boycotted the party's Central Committee meeting in December.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor