Nepal: Public voices confidence in ex-Chief Justice Sushila Karki as Interim PM amid Gen Z protests

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 12 : Amid Nepal's ongoing political unrest and the Gen Z-led protests that have swept the nation, which led to the resignation of KP Sharma Oli as the Prime Minister, public support continues to grow for former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the nominee for interim Prime Minister.

Following Oli's resignation, Karki's name has been endorsed by the leaders of the Gen Z movement as well as citizens, citing her strong legal background and reputation for integrity.

Many Nepalese locals have also expressed confidence in her ability to restore stability, combat corruption, and lead the country toward timely elections.

Kathmandu resident Nanda Prasad Tiwari voiced optimism about Karki's potential leadership on Friday.

"The criminal activities that took place during this adverse situation will be controlled, and the good governance we have waited for so long will finally be witnessed. Hopes are high," he said. "While leading the interim government, she will be able to make the state corruption-free as per the interest of the people; she will be able to hold the election on time and take the nation on the path of prosperity."

Similarly, Bimala Khatiwada, another resident of Kathmandu, welcomed the idea of Nepal having its first female interim Prime Minister.

"Being a Nepali woman, I am happy that we are getting a Nepali female Prime Minister. On top of that, she is a person with a legal background," she said. "Once she takes power, I expect peace will prevail in the nation. I hope the situation will return to normal very soon. I extend my good wishes to Sushila Karki and have confidence she will call the election on time and give a solution to the state."

The support for Karki comes at a time when frustration over political stagnation, corruption, and economic disparity has ignited widespread protests since September 8, triggered by the ban of social media platforms in the country.

Earlier on Thursday, the leaders of the Gen-Z protest in a press conference also collectively endorsed former Karki as their nominee for interim Prime Minister, citing her integrity and independence, following the resignation of the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, after widespread protests across the nation.

Youth leaders at the forefront of the demonstrations have also stated that the widespread corruption and political stagnation were the core reasons behind their mass mobilisation against the government.

"We are staging this movement against corruption, as it is rampant," said Gen Z leader Diwakar Dangal, echoing the frustrations of thousands of young Nepalese.

Another Gen Z leader, Junal Gadal, emphasised the choice of leadership for the transition phase, stating, "We should choose Sushila Karki as the best option as the guardian of the country." Karki, Nepal's first female Chief Justice, is widely regarded for her stance against judicial and political corruption.

"We are not trying to change the constitution, but to make necessary amendments to it. Through online surveys, the Gen Z leaders voted for Sushila Karki. Within six months, we will head to elections," said Gen Z leader Anil Baniya.

Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah 'Balen' has also voiced his support for Karki, strengthening her standing as the probable candidate of the Gen Z movement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor