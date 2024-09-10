Nepal: Ruling and opposition party face-off in parliament over planned impeachment of Dy House Speaker

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 10 : A political showdown is unfolding in Nepal's parliament as the ruling and opposition parties are engaged in a bitter dispute over the proposed impeachment of Deputy House Speaker Indira Rana Magar.

On Tuesday, members of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) called for Deputy Speaker Indira Rana Magar to resign on moral grounds.

Gokul Prasad Baskota, a former minister who was compelled to resign after an audio recording surfaced in which he demanded a bribe, used his own resignation as an example to advocate for the deputy speaker's resignation.

"As the questions are being raised over, there is no harm if she vacates the post given the scenario. It would be an absolute reply to all, after that, the remaining process would be completed by law; if there is an investigation, then that would do; I suggest you step down," Baskota said.

On Monday, the ruling alliance resolved to remove Rana from her position, citing incompetence as a primary reason. Rana Magar recently sparked controversy after writing a letter to the United States Embassy in Kathmandu, requesting visa interviews for six individuals, including herself.

On February 26, 2023, Deputy Speaker Rana wrote to the Embassy requesting visa interview dates for herself and five others, stating that they were planning to travel to the US to attend the NGO CSW67 event in New York.

In her letter, she noted that the event was significant for all attendees, including herself, and stressed that she had prioritised the invitation from the United Nations. However, subsequent investigations and statements from the RSP revealed that Rana received a substantial payment for these arrangements. The matter was resolved after the money was reimbursed to the involved individuals.

Another reason for seeking the removal of the Deputy Speaker is to make Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli "comfortable" in making decisions from the Constitutional Council, a leader from Oli's CPN-UML confirmed to ANI.

A meeting of the ruling alliance on Monday decided to unite in removing Rana from her position and replace her with someone from the Nepali Congress as part of a coalition change. The RSP, from which Rana originally came, is now in opposition and has become vocal in its criticism of the ruling alliance.

"It was the Prime Minister who proposed the removal of the Deputy House Speaker. It has been decided that the ruling alliance will endorse this move and work on it together," another leader from the Nepali Congress confirmed to ANI.

The current provision requires that decisions of the Constitutional Council be made only with the approval of 50 per cent of its members. The Constitutional Council, chaired by the Prime Minister, includes the Chief Justice, House Speaker, National Assembly Chairperson, leader of the opposition, and Deputy Speaker as its members.

According to the current structure, the Constitutional Council includes the leader of the main opposition party, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, National Assembly Chairman Narayan Dahal, and Deputy Speaker Rana Magar. Leaders have stated that Prime Minister Oli seeks to gain an advantage in the council by appointing a new Deputy Speaker, aiming to secure a clear majority since the existing council is evenly split with 50 per cent of members on each side.

The attempt to remove Rana, who was appointed Deputy Speaker from the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) quota, has created significant political disorder. Under current rules, one-fourth of the members of the House of Representatives can file an impeachment motion. In response, the RSP has stepped in to defend her position.

Raising concerns, RSP Chief Whip Santosh Pariyar condemned the move, labelling it as contrary to democratic values.

"Deputy House Speaker is planned to be impeached; political parties have conveyed a meeting and decided, this is not acceptable in any democratic norms," Pariyar said. He added further, "For the sake of majority, for the power and post, if you (ruling alliance) intend to rule the state and act on your whims, I inform you that no system has ever survived against the sovereignty of the public and would perish."

The opposition CPN-Maoist Center, led by former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also defended Rana, demanding proper reasoning and protesting against the planned move.

"Deputy House Speaker Indira Rana is reportedly planned to be ousted from the post. If this is true, then our party (CPN-Maoist Center) will counter the move and protest against it. Also, to explain further on this issue, I would like to make a request to the government through the honourable speaker," Hitraj Pandey, Chief Whip of the Maoist Center, declared.

Citing Article 91 of the Constitution, the ruling alliance plans to introduce an impeachment resolution in the House of Representatives to remove Deputy Speaker Rana. They allege that she has failed to fulfil the duties expected of her role.

As per the Constitution, Article 91, sub-section (6) (c) states that if a resolution to remove the Speaker or Deputy Speaker is passed by a two-thirds majority of the total members of the House, the member in question shall be removed from office.

