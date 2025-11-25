Nepal: Senior Vice-Chair of UML Pokharel to challenge Oli as party chairman in upcoming General Convention

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 25 : Ishwar Pokharel, Senior Vice-Chair of the CPN-UML, will be competing for the top post, challenging KP Sharma Oli in the upcoming general convention scheduled for December 13-15.

Announcing his candidacy on Tuesday, Pokharel has also released his detailed political-organisational agendas, stating he is prepared to take on the party's leadership, citing "the need for deep introspection, structural reforms and a renewed commitment to internal democracy."

In the document, the reigning Vice-Chair has argued that the current political climate demands serious self-assessment and organisational rebuilding. Pokharel also claims that the incidents following the September 8 to 9 Gen-Z movement have placed a fresh responsibility on the UML to bring the constitutional process back on the right path.

In the announcement, Pokharel said he is contesting the chairmanship "to institutionalise internal democracy, transparency, organisational renewal and a culture of leadership transfer within the party."

While challenging Oli for the top post in the party, Pokharel also has stressed the need to reinstate the two-term leadership limit in UML's statute and to enforce clear standards on party discipline, auditing and organisational autonomy.

As the incumbent party Chair, KP Sharma Oli has been publicly announcing that the party doesn't have anyone as an alternative to him till his existence. Pokharel publicly has called on Oli to "now play a supportive role in leadership handover."

He urged party members to participate with "wisdom and responsibility" from the delegate-selection process through the convention.

Apart from challenging Oli in the upcoming General Convention called for next month in Kathmandu, Pokharel has pledged to reinstate former President Bidya Devi Bhandari's party membership, stressing that her exclusion had been politically harmful for UML.

The CPN-UML central committee meeting held earlier in October had decided to hold its 11th general convention in the second week of December. The meeting at the time also had passed the political report presented by party chair KP Sharma Oli.

