Nepal set for key talks on interim govt as Gen Z backs Sushila Karki for PM

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 11 : Negotiations are scheduled for Wednesday between the Nepalese Army, Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel, and representatives of Gen Z youth to determine the leadership of an interim government amid ongoing political unrest, The Himalayan Post reported.

According to The Himalayan Post, citing sources, the Gen Z protest leaders have chosen Nepal's former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as their unanimous nominee for the interim Prime Minister position. Political analysts suggest that today's discussions are likely to formally endorse this decision.

The talks will begin between Karki's team and the Army leadership, including Chief of Army Staff Ashok Raj Sigdel, and may proceed to the President's Office at Sheetal Niwas depending on how the situation unfolds.

Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah 'Balen' has also voiced his support for Karki, strengthening her standing as the agreed-upon candidate of the Gen Z movement.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Shah addressed the younger generation and the broader Nepalese public, stating that the country was entering an "unprecedented" moment in its history and urging citizens to act with maturity and responsibility.

"I fully support your proposal to lead this interim/electoral government by former Chief Justice Sushila Karki. I would like to sincerely respect your understanding, wisdom, and unity. This shows how mature you are," Shah wrote.

He emphasised that the country is headed towards the formation of an interim government that would be responsible for organising fresh elections and restoring political stability. Shah encouraged people not to panic but to trust the process.

Sushila Karki made history as she became Nepal's first female Chief Justice, serving in the role from July 2016 to June 2017.

Born on June 7, 1952, in Biratnagar, Sushila Karki is the eldest of seven children. She began her legal career in 1979 after completing her law education in Biratnagar. She became a Senior Advocate in 2007.

Karki was appointed as an ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court in January 2009 and became a permanent judge in 2010.

Meanwhile, 31 people have been killed and over 1000 injured in clashes with security forces during the anti-corruption demonstrations across the country, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, following the government's imposition of a ban on major social media platforms, citing concerns over tax revenue and cybersecurity.

Curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation, which will continue till Friday morning, as per a statement issued by the Nepalese Army.

Protesters have been demanding an end to "institutionalised corruption and favouritism" in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes.

Public frustration deepened further when the "Nepo Babies" trend on social media exposed the lavish lifestyles of politicians' children, highlighting the economic disparity between them and ordinary citizens.

