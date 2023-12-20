Nepal: South Korea pledges USD 3 lakh aid for victims of November earthquake

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 20 : South Korea has pledged a contribution of USD 300,000 to support earthquake relief efforts in Nepal.

The South Korean government pledged aid for the most vulnerable people in Nepal's Karnali region, which was hit by earthquake in early November this year. The aid will be channeled through the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The announcement of South Korea comes after the devastating earthquake that struck Nepal on November 3, which claimed the lives of 157 people and affected 300,000 people in the western Karnali Province, including the districts of Jajarkot and Rukum West.

South Korea's Ambassador to Nepal Taeyoung Park said, "The Government of the Republic of Korea is committed to providing assistance to the most vulnerable people affected by the earthquake in Jajarkot, in collaboration with UNFPA. This commitment aligns with Korea's longstanding partnership with Nepal, which will mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2024.

"Korea has been providing immediate support to Nepal during challenging times, including the 2015 Nepal Earthquake and the Covid-19 Pandemic. The people and the Government of Korea stand with Nepal, hoping that this assistance will contribute to the recovery of the areas affected by the recent earthquake," he added.

The recent earthquake also exacerbated the vulnerabilities of women and girls, exposing them to heightened risks of sexual and physical violence, exploitation, and abuse. Compounded by the destruction of medical facilities and a shortage of critical supplies, the delivery of essential health services, particularly maternal health care, has been severely compromised.

Won Young Hong, UNFPA Representative, said, "We are profoundly grateful to the Government of the Republic of Korea for their invaluable support. This contribution has enabled UNFPA to deliver humanitarian supplies to the affected women and girls, ensuring that their fundamental needs for basic sanitation, menstrual hygiene, and sexual and reproductive health are met. Such acts of generosity and compassion resonate with the core principles of solidarity and humanity, reflecting the Republic of Korea's leadership in addressing global challenges."

With the support from South Korea, UNFPA will continue to distribute essential health supplies including 5000 winter kits, 2000 dignity kits, and 14 sets of different health kits that will serve over 40,000 women and girls over the next three months.

These kits contain medical supplies required for emergency care and clinical management and family planning commodities for hospitals and other health facilities.

A release from the UN agency stated, "The funding will also be used to strengthen the capacity of over 50 sexual and reproductive health and gender-based violence response service providers in Jajarkot and Rukum West."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor