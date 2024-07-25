Nepal: Students hold vigil in memory of victims of fatal air crash

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 25 : The student wing of ruling Nepali Congress, the Nepal Student Union, on Thursday evening held a candlelight vigil in memory of the victims of Wednesday's fatal air crash involving Saurya Airlines.

The graduate students enrolled in the Tri-Chandra Multiple Campus, one of the oldest government-run educational institution, held the candle light vigil within the college premises on Thursday evening.

The students also paid tribute to the passengers of the twin buses that were swept by a landslide in Chitwan District. Out of 63 people swept into the Trishuli River on July 12, about 25 bodies have been retrieved so far and no progress has been made in locating the missing buses.

Speaking to ANI, Andru Singh, a student, said, "We organized a commemoration ceremony today for the fatal air crash yesterday and the buses along with the passengers which have gone missing for about two weeks."

The students lit candle as they wrote "Heartfelt Condolence" in Nepali scripture at the college premises, holding a minute of silence. On Thursday, the flag in Nepal flew half-mast observing a national day of mourning.

A total of 18 people died when a Saurya Airlines aircraft crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu on Wednesday. As many as 19 people, including two crew members, were on board the Pokhara-bound flight, with registration number 9NAME, which took off from Kathmandu at 11:11 am.

The TIA said CRJ7 (Reg-9NAME) of Sourya Airlines took off from Kathmandu at 11:11 am local time during the flight to Pokhara, turned right and crashed at a place on the east side of the runway. It is reported that the fire was brought under control and the rescue work was started immediately. The dead bodies of 18 people were recovered and 1 injured person was rescued and taken to the hospital."

The Pilot of the Saurya Airline plane that crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu is the lone survivor of the crash. The plane 9N-AME (CRJ 200) was only carrying technical staff of the airline, with no passengers on board. Gyanendra Bhul, information officer at TIA, confirmed that the plane was carrying a few technical staff members.

On 12 July, two passenger buses were swept by a landslide in the Simaltal area of Chitwan, where only 3 had survived while 63 were unaccounted for. In two weeks, only the dead bodies of 25 passengers have been found with search operations continuing to locate the buses in the high-current Trishuli River.

