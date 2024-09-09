Nepal: Teenager dies of electrocution, locals blame NEA's negligence

Kathmandu, Sep 9 A 13-year-old boy from Bajpani in Sigas Rural Municipality died of electrocution on Friday after climbing a tree that had come into contact with a live power line.

Basanta Bohara was electrocuted instantly, prompting residents to block the highway in protest against what they claim is negligence by the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), said a report by the Kathmandu Post.

Inspector Balaram Pandey of District Police Baitadi told newsmen that the protest was resolved after the local NEA office agreed to provide Rs150,000 in compensation, Rs 500,000 in insurance, and a job to a member of Bohara's family.

This incident highlights ongoing concerns about the management of electrical infrastructure in Nepal, as this is not the first case of electrocution in the Himalayan country.

In March, a similar tragedy occurred in Dang, where a broken electric wire resulted in the deaths of three family members. In May, another electrocution death happened in Sarlahi district, involving a low-hanging internet wire connected to a power pole.

Data from the NEA's Janakpur provincial office reveals that 449 people died from electric shocks in Madhesh Province over the past five years. The National Human Rights Commission is investigating these incidents, criticising the NEA for its mismanagement.

Meanwhile, the NEA has reported a net profit before tax of Rs13.307 billion for the previous fiscal year, an increase from the previous year. NEA spokesperson Chandan Kumar Ghosh acknowledged the challenges of maintaining safety amid infrastructure expansion and public awareness efforts and emphasised that while NEA strives to address technical issues promptly, some accidents are caused by external factors like road expansion and digging.

Ghosh assured that the NEA is committed to improving safety and addressing electrocution incidents while adhering to regulations for compensation and property damage.

