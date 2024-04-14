Nepal urges Israel, Iran to exercise restraint, use dialogue to restore peace

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 14 : After tensions flared in West Asia between Israel and Iran, Nepal on Sunday called on both countries and urged for maximum restraints by resolving the issues through diplomatic efforts.

In a press release, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stated that it had been closely following the development in West Asia region.

Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "We are seriously concerned at the rising tensions and escalation of hostilities in the region. The Government of Nepal firmly believes in peaceful resolution of disputes, and deplores the use of force. We call on all the parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint and use dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace."

As the tensions between Israel and Iran escalated, Nepal's Embassy in Israel urged its citizens to follow local security protocols and not leave their homes except in urgent cases.

On Sunday morning, the Nepal Embassy issued a public notice and urged its citizens to pay attention to their security after Iran launched over 300 missiles and drones on Israel. The Israeli Home Front Command also issued new instructions for the general public in light of the Iranian attack on Israel.

Nepal's Embassy in Israel said, "For the necessary safety, we sincerely request our Nepali brothers and sisters to follow the local safety protocols, to be aware of the updated information issued for their area and to pay special attention to their safety, not to leave the house except in an emergency and to stay in the vicinity of the place with the facility of safe shelter."

"If there is any problem with the information, the Embassy has also requested to contact Second Secretary Kumar Bahadur Shrestha at 0528289300 and Assistant Sanjay Kumar Sah at 0545582077."

In a major escalation amid the ongoing military offensive on Hamas in Gaza, Iran launched several drones and missiles towards Israel in retaliation for the air strike on its consulate in Syria that resulted in the killing of Iran's three top generals, The Times of Israel reported.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a statement confirming its launch of an attack on Israel, saying it was in response to the Israel Defence Force's (IDF) strike on a consular compound in Damascus in which several IRGC members were killed, including two generals, earlier this month.The IRGC says it will hit specific targets in Israel with dozens of drones and missiles, apparently cruise missiles.

On Sunday morning, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari also said that 99 per cent of the 300 or so projectiles fired by Iran at Israel overnight were intercepted by air defences. "This is a very significant strategic achievement," he said in a morning press statement.

"The Iranian threat met the aerial and technological superiority of the IDF, combined with a strong fighting coalition, which together intercepted the vast majority of the threats," Hagari said. In addition, Hagari said that Iran fired 120 ballistic missiles at Israel.

"As you can see now, the base is functioning and continues to perform its tasks. In the picture, you can see the runway at Nevatim," he said, showing live footage from the airbase.

"Iran thought it would be able to paralyse the base and thus damage our air capabilities, but it failed. Air Force planes continue to take off and land from the base, and leave for offence and defence missions, including the Adir (F-35) planes that are now returning from a base defence mission and soon you will see them landing," he added.

After Iran launched drone and missile attacks on Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to respond defensively and offensively, saying that Israel has been preparing for a direct attack by Iran for years.

"In recent years, and especially in recent weeks, Israel has been preparing for a direct attack by Iran. Our defensive systems are deployed; we are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively. The State of Israel is strong. The IDF is strong. The public is strong," Netanyahu said in a video posted by the Israeli PMO on X.

"We appreciate the US standing alongside Israel as well as the support of Britain, France and many other countries," he added.

Netanyahu affirmed that Israel has demanded a clear principle, "Whoever harms us, we will harm them."

"We have demanded a clear principle: Whoever harms us, we will harm them. We will defend ourselves against any threat and will do so level-headedly and with determination. Citizens of Israel, I know that you are also level-headed. I call on you to follow the directives of the IDF Home Front Command. Together we will stand and with God's help, together we will overcome all of our enemies," he said.

