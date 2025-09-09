Nepal violence: India closely monitoring situation, Indian nationals advised to exercise caution

New Delhi, Sep 9 The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said it is closely monitoring the escalating situation in Nepal following large-scale protests led by the country's Gen Z population.

"Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities," the MEA said in an advisory this morning.

Indian government has also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in violent unrest over social media restrictions, many of whom were young demonstrators, and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

Tensions flared across Nepal after a nationwide ban on 26 social media and messaging applications sparked outrage among young citizens. Tens of thousands poured onto the streets of Kathmandu and other major cities, voicing their anger over what they claim is an infringement on freedom of expression and growing corruption within the government.

According to reports, what began as peaceful demonstrations quickly spiraled into chaos. At least 19 people are reported to have died in the ensuing violence.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the MEA said, “We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased. We also wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured.”

As a close neighbour and friend, India urged all parties to exercise restraint and resolve differences through dialogue.

“We hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address issues through peaceful means and dialogue,” the MEA added.

The Ministry also issued an advisory for Indian nationals in Nepal, following the imposition of curfews in Kathmandu and several other cities.

"Indian nationals are advised to exercise caution and strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities," the statement added.

K P Sharma Oli’s government found itself embattled after widespread protests broke out on Monday. In a recent order last week, the Nepal government banned social media platforms messaging, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, Reddit, and WeChat, because, it said, they had not followed the new registration regulations.

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and announced the formation of a high-level investigation committee to probe the incident.

“I am extremely saddened that citizens lost their lives during today’s protest. I extend my deepest condolences to the families and relatives who lost their loved ones in this unimaginable incident,” said PM Oli.

The United Nations has voiced concern over the unfolding situation. UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on both the Nepal government and the protesters to engage in peaceful dialogue.

“Nepal enjoys a vibrant democracy and an active civic space. It’s important that the government and demonstrators come together to resolve these issues peacefully,” said UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

“We are following the situation with deep concern. Authorities must ensure the rights of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression are respected.”

Police fired live ammunition and rubber bullets, and lobbed teargas against the protesters, leading to at least 19 deaths, according to reports.

According to reports, some of the 26 social media and messaging apps that had been banned resumed operations later on Monday.

The spokesperson for the Geneva-based Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ravina Shamdasani, said, “We have received several deeply worrying allegations of unnecessary or disproportionate use of force by security forces during protests.”

Noting that “Nepal enjoys a lively democracy and active civic space”, she said, “We urge reconsideration of measures to regulate social media to ensure they comply with Nepal’s human rights obligations”.

She called for “a prompt and transparent investigation” into allegations of police use of force.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor