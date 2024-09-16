Nepal worships 504 girls in annual kumari pooja ritual for health, prosperity

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 16 : Nepal on Monday honoured 504 young girls under the age of 12 as part of an annual ritual believed to ward off bad luck and illnesses.

Locally known as "Kumari Pooja," young Newari girls gather annually in front of the Taleju Bhawani Temple, a site dedicated to the goddess renowned for her earthly incarnations of divine feminine energy. The Living Goddess Kumari is revered as the human embodiment of Goddess Durga.

"Kumari Pooja is performed to pray for the good health of our daughters. This ritual is observed every year to ensure their long lives and to bring wellness into their lives by warding off misfortune," Sangita Khadgi, mother of one of the girls taking part in the ritual, told ANI.

The participating girls, referred to as "Kanyas," are brought to the Taleju Bhawani Temple, one of Nepal's Shakti Peethas, which opens its doors for worship only once a year during Dashain.

As part of the ritual, the girls are led around the temple of Taleju Bhawani, a Hindu deity whose face has remained hidden from public view for centuries.

Though the worshipping girls cannot become Kumaris themselves, they are honoured for a day as representations of the reigning goddess. "We pray for their health and prosperity during this ritual," Rajan Maharjan, a member of the Pooja organising committee, told ANI.

The ritual follows three traditions: Hinduism, Buddhism, and Tantrism. It is believed that the girls participating will be blessed with good health.

"The procession is performed through three methods: Buddhist, Hindu, and Tantrik. The Buddhist ritual (Bajrayana) is led by a Guru, the Tantrik ritual by a Karmacharya, and the Hindu ritual by a Brahmin. These traditions must be strictly followed," said Maharjan.

Nepal holds a unique tradition of worshipping the "Kumari," a living goddess selected through a rigorous process.

A young Newar girl, free from blemishes, is chosen to represent the Goddess Kumari as an incarnation of Goddess Taleju, the protector deity of both the Malla and Shah dynasties.

The candidates, typically from the Shakya caste among the Newars, undergo a stringent selection process, some as young as four years old. The chosen girl must remain composed even when tested with frightening experiences.

Once selected, she resides in the Kumari Ghar (Kumari's House), where her feet must never touch the ground. She is only allowed to leave during certain festivals. The Kumari serves as the Living Goddess until she experiences her first menstrual cycle, after which her term ends.

