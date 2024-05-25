Nepalese woman scripts history, climbs Mt Everest thrice in two weeks

Kathmandu, May 25 Nepalese mountaineer Purnima Shrestha has become the first woman to summit Mount Everest thrice in two weeks, local media reported.

Purnima, who is also a photojournalist, first summited the world's highest peak on May 12, then on May 19, and later on May 25.

Expedition Director at 8K Expeditions Lakpa Sherpa said Purnima's impressive list of 8x8000ers summits over the years showcases her passion and expertise in mountaineering, The Himalayan Times reported.

In a post on X, Lakpa Sherpa said, "Purnima made history this year by becoming the first woman to summit Mount Everest three times in a single season with 8K Expeditions!"

Purnima, a native of Gorkha, has earlier climbed Mount Everest, Kanchenjunga, Lhotse, Dhaulagiri, Mount K2 and Annapurna and Manaslu.

