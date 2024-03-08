Nepali Hindu devotees throng Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu on "Maha Shivaratri"

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 8 : Nepali Hindu devotees on Friday continued to throng the Pashupatinath Temple in the capital Kathmandu, observing the great festival of Maha Shivaratri.

Since early morning, Hindu devotees have been gathering in nearby rivers, ponds and temples to worship Lord Shiva.

Shivaratri celebrates the grand marriage of Lord Shiva with the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty - Parvati, who is also known as Shakti.

Maha Shivaratri marks the convergence of 'Shiva' and 'Shakti' and also celebrates the night when Lord Shiva performed the 'Tandav'the cosmic dance.

Shivaratri is one of the four nights known as Kaalratri, Moharatri, Sukharatri and Shivaratri.

Dhruba Raj Pandey, one of the devotees, said that among the four nights (ratri), Shivaratri is the major one.

"There are four Ratri (nights)- Kaalratri, Moharatri, Sukharatri and Shivaratri. The major amongst these is Shivaratri. It is believed that Lord Shiva at the time of the cataclysm played Damaru and made this Maha Shivaratri, it has been observed for ages," Pandey told ANI.

Shivaratri, which is being observed today by Hindus in various countries, including Nepal and India, has been regarded as one of the greatest festivals in the Hindu holy scripturesthe Puranas.

This day is celebrated in the lunar month of Falgun and is believed to instill faith in those destined to live in trouble.

The Skanda Purana, another holy text of the Hindus, has also mentioned the significance of Shivaratri.

Another devotee, Dil Bahadur, said, "On the night of Shivaratri, Lord Shiva is worshipped following rituals and is also offered and showered with milk. Lord Shiva protects us, brings peace to the family, and gives us power, we follow that belief."

"Maha Shivaratri," known as the night of Lord Shiva, is observed with great fervour in Nepal as well as in India and other Hindu-populated countries.

Generally, the day of Maha Shivaratri falls on every 13th night or 14th day of the lunisolar month, according to the Lunar Calendar. It is celebrated on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Magha month, as per the Hindu lunar calendar.

It is believed that on this day, the stars in the Northern Hemisphere are in the most optimal positions to help raise a person's spiritual energy.

