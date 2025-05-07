Nepali lawmakers caution government about relations with terror-sponsoring states, call to severe relations

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 7 : Nepali lawmakers have raised caution about relations with the terror-sponsoring states, calling on the government to sever relations with such states.

Addressing a session of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Sarbendra Nath Shukla, a lawmaker from the Loktantrik Samajbadi Party, cautioned the government about terror-sponsoring states.

"Especially when it comes to terrorism, the whole world is divided into two factions: One is the backbone of terrorism and its supporters, and the other is standing against terrorism. These two factions have been seen at the forefront. Terror attacks in any of the regions of South Asia, Nepal, indirectly or directly, remain affected. Now the time has arrived that we have to stand in support of the forces fighting against terrorism by making policy," Shukla said.

"Nepal while standing against the terrorism, those countries who directly or indirectly support the terrorism we should maintain the distance. The government should give enough attention to it, otherwise relation with those countries might result in Nepal being a common playground to harbor terrorism," the lawmaker said, signaling the government to degrade relations with Pakistan.

Former Foreign Minister and lawmaker from the Nepali Congress, NP Saud, also criticised the government for inviting a Pakistan Army delegation to Nepal at the time of the ongoing conflict.

"On April 22, India's Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam saw a heinous terrorist attack. In that attack, 26 people were killed, including a Nepali citizen, Sudeep Neupane. Nepali citizens also have become the target of terrorist attacks. This attack has escalated tension between India and Pakistan," the former foreign minister said.

"Despite the heinous attack on our neighbour and the situation that unfolded following it, neglecting the situation, a high-level Pakistani Army delegation is on a visit to Nepal. Although the visit was pre-planned, it was necessary to be sensitive to the current situation and diplomatically postpone the visit for the time being and wait for an appropriate time," Saud, also the lawmaker from the ruling Nepali Congress, took a jibe at the government.

Following the terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday launched 'Operation Sindoor', carrying out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), days after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed, said an official statement from the Minister of Defence. Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution, said MoD.

Further, as per the Ministry, these steps come in the wake of the "barbaric" Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable.

