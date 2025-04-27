Nepali lawmakers condemn Pahalgam attack, call for unified action against terrorism

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 27 : Nepali lawmakers have strongly condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, calling for a unified action against terrorism.

A total of four Nepali lawmakers addressing Sunday's meeting of the House of Representatives (Hor) also extended condolences to the families.

"On April 22nd, a terror attack took place in India's Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including Sudeep Neupane from Butwal (Nepal), while a few others were seriously injured. I condemn this terror attack. I express tribute to those who lost their lives and condolences to the family. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. Terrorism doesn't have religion, nationality and acceptance, that's why the whole world should be united and fight against it," said Anita Devi Shah, a former minister and member of the opposition Janamat Party.

Rage is high in Kathmandu following a killing spree by Pakistani terrorists in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, including a 27-year-old Sudeep Neupane from Butwal Sub-Metropolitan City-14.

Neupane had been on vacation with his mother, sister, and brother-in-law. The terrorists asked the tourists their religion before opening fire at point-blank range, leaving nearly two dozen people injured.

"In Pahalgam, India, innocent tourists were killed in a terrorist attack. I express my sincere tribute to those killed and condolences to the bereaved families. I strongly condemn this terror attack. I would demand strong action against such incidents," UML lawmaker Saraj Ahmed Farooqui said.

"On April 22, in Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam terror attack, 26 people, including Sudeep Neupane, I extend a heartfelt tribute and condemn the heinous attack," stated Jwala Kumari Sah, another lawmaker from CPN-UML.

Another CPN-UML lawmaker reiterated the sentiments expressed by their colleagues.

A few days back, in India's Jammu and Kashmir, there was a terrorist attack. A total of 26 people were killed, along with a Nepali youth, Sudeep Neupane. I extend my tribute and condolences to Sudeep Neupane and his family. The Government of Nepal and the people of Nepal have strongly voiced against terrorism; the Nepali Prime Minister also reiterated the same to the Indian Prime Minister through a telephonic conversation," Thakur Prasad Gaire said.

Earlier on Saturday, various groups of people had demonstrated outside the Pakistan Embassy in Kathmandu, chanting anti-Pakistan slogans. The outraged group of people also burned the picture of the Pak Army Chief and tore the pictures of Pakistan's flags.

Following a terror attack, India on Friday revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term visas, diplomatic and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27. However, medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till April 29.

"The Government of India has revoked all existing Visas issued to Pakistani nationals, except Long Term Visas, Diplomatic and Official visas, with immediate effect from 27th April 2025. Medical Visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till 29th April 2025," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan held a video conference with the chief secretaries of all the states and asked them to take necessary action in this regard. The fresh decision taken by the MHA marks a sweeping policy shift aimed at tightening border security and regulating the presence of Pakistani nationals within the country.

Following the decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held telephonic consultations with the chief ministers of all states, directing them to identify Pakistani nationals currently residing in their respective territories and instructing them to take immediate steps to ensure the prompt deportation of these individuals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor