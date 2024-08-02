Nepali PM inducts three state ministers

Kathmandu, Aug 2 Nepal's Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli gave full shape to the Council of Ministers on Friday by inducting three state ministers.

"President Ram Chandra Poudel, on the recommendation of the prime minister, appointed three state ministers and assigned them to their ministries," Shailaja Regmi Bhattarai, spokesperson for the President's Office, said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Two of the state ministers are from the ruling Nepali Congress party, while the other is from the Nagarik Unmukti Party.

Oli, chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), took office on July 15 as the head of a new four-party government along with 21 ministers.

Under Nepal's constitution, the Council of Ministers can have no more than 25 members.

