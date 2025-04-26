Nepali protestors burn photo of Pak Army Chief near Pakistan Embassy in Kathmandu

By Binod Prasad Adhikari

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 26 : Dozens of protestors from various organisations on Saturday protested near the Pakistan Embassy in Kathmandu, alleging that the nation harboured terrorists and targeted attacks on Hindus in Pahalgam earlier this week.

They also set fire to the photo of the Pakistani Army Chief and tore the flag of Pakistan, expressing frustration and anger.

"All the Nepalis should be united against those and raise our voice, that's why we have gathered here," Nawaraj Bhandari, another protester, toldas he led a march to the area near the Pakistani embassy in Kathmandu.

Four different groups of protestors, which also included a banner of the Right-wing Hindu party- the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) chanted slogans against Pakistan.

The protestors chanted slogans of "Down with Pakistan", "Pakistan Embassy leave Nepal", "down with terror harbouring state", "Save Hindu minorities" amongst others.

Police had barricaded the way that led to the newly relocated Pakistani Embassy in Kathmandu, blocking the protestors.

The protestors demanded the government's action against the killing of a Nepali citizen by terrorists harboured by Pakistan. They claimed that Hindus had been deliberately targeted during the incident.

"It is clearly evident that Hindus were targeted. The tourists were asked about their religion and then fired on. This clearly shows that Hindus are being suppressed and targeted deliberately. India is taking action from its own side, now we also want the Government of Nepal to take similar action," one of the protesters told ANI.

Rage is high in Kathmandu following a killing spree by Pakistani terrorists in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, including 27-year-old Sudeep Neupane of Butwal Sub-Metropolitan City-14. Neupane was there with his mother, sister, and brother-in-law on vacation.

The terrorists, before shooting at the tourists, asked them their religion and then fired from point-blank range, which left nearly two dozen injured.

Following the protest, security was heightened near the Pakistani Embassy with additional forces of police brought in following the sloganeering of the agitated protestors.

The protestors had blocked the road leading to the Embassy, organising a sit-in and tearing the picture of the Pakistani Chief Army General. The protestors also burned the photo of the Pakistani Army Chief.

Following the April 22 attack, the Indian government on Friday revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term visas, diplomatic and official visas,

with immediate effect from April 27. However, medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till April 29.

"The Government of India has revoked all existing Visas issued to Pakistani nationals, except Long Term Visas, Diplomatic and Official visas, with immediate effect from April 27. Medical Visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till 29th April 2025," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan held a video conference with the chief secretaries of all the states and asked them to take necessary action in this

regard. The fresh decision taken by the MHA marks a sweeping policy shift aimed at tightening border security and regulating the presence of Pakistani nationals within the country.

Following the decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held telephonic consultations with the chief ministers of all states, directing them to identify Pakistani nationals currently residing in their respective territories and instructing them to take immediate steps to ensure the prompt deportation of these individuals.

