Nepali Sherpa calls for action to mitigate effects of climate change that have endangered lives of climbers

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 29 : As Nepal marked the 71st International Sagarmatha Day, a Nepali Sherpa called for action to mitigate the effects of climate change as it continues to threaten Sherpas, the aboriginals of the mountains in Nepal.

Addressing an event organized in the capital Kathmandu to mark International Everest Day on Wednesday, Pasang Tendi Sherpa, who has summited Everest 17 times expressed concern.

Pasang Tendi Sherpa who have successfully ascended Everest 17 times said, "I am worried because of climate change. Day by day the snows have continued to melt in the Himalayas. I look for a possibility to show everyone through a video about the impact of the climate change, how our glaciers in the Himalayas are melting. The climbers know it well but many of those who haven't been there don't know the reality. The ratio of glacial melt has increased rapidly within last 10 years, it has changed the stability of the ice in the whole mountain. This has further endangered lives of climbers."

The Sherpa community of Nepal is mainly dependent on mountaineering and expeditions. They have been assigned to fix the ropes to the summit which officially opens the summit window to the climbing enthusiasts.

For being stronger in high altitudes, Sherpa is well-suited for alpine-style expeditions on the Himalayas. Climbers mainly need them to carry oxygen, the gears and as a safety on the summit path. They are highly recognized as elite mountaineers and experts in high-altitude adventures.

As the Sherpas have been helping and setting out records, there is a renewed call for the protection of the Himalayas which is the main source of income for cash-strapped Nepal as well as the backbone of mountaineers.

As per the mountaineers who have been going to the peaks time and again also has renewed the call to act against climate change. They also have recorded meltdown of snow and ice resulting in a contraction of trekking time. Trek across the icy path previously completed in about five to six hours now can be completed in barely an hour because of the melting down of glaciers exposing the rocks.

A research last year also found that Mount Everest's glaciers have lost 2,000 years of ice in just the past 30 years. The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) working in the field of Mountain and ecological conservation has called for work on the aspect of climate change.

"70 years since the first successful ascent of Everest, the tallest mountain on earth - Chomolungma, "Goddess, Mother of the World", as it is known in Tibetan, and Sagarmatha, "Head above the Clouds" in Nepali - is undergoing unprecedented and largely irreversible change," ICIMOD had stated earlier.

Researchers also have found that the South Col Glacier has lost more than 54 meters of thickness in the past 25 years alone.

Addressing the event, Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" reiterated that Nepal has been raising the issue at various international forums to draw the attention of the international community towards the issue of climate change and climate justice.

"The issue of climate crisis experienced in global scale, especially the climate change and challenges posed by global warming has pushed us to the brink of collapse and are very serious and issues of worry. With the increase in temperature the fast melting of snow in mountains, dangers of glacial outburst, increase in air pollution, threaten the daily life of residents of those residing in the lower coastal regions of Himalayas as well as impacted their daily life, civilization, health and other aspects. In this regard, Nepal has been raising voice for preservation and protection from effects of climate change on Himalayas, this issue has been timely raised in national as well as international sector for climate justice with priority," Dahal said.

On Wednesday, the government also awarded the members of the Sherpa community which includes Kami Rita Sherpa dubbed as Everest Man who have ascended the 8848.86-meter peak- Mount Everest, 30 times, the highest ascends so far.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal presented the awards and honours during the ceremony. Lhakpa Sonam Sherpa received the International Sagarmatha Award, 2081, for his five decades of work in tourism and mountaineering and contributing to the development of the tourism sector, particularly through the airline sector/business for the last 25 years. Lhakpa Sonam has also successfully climbed the highest peaks on all seven continents.

Similarly, Pema Chhiring was awarded the Tenzing Hillary Award 2024. He received the award alongside General Sunil Singh Rathore, the Single Women Everest Expedition Team 2019, and AC Sherpa. Pema was recognized for climbing Mt Everest 23 times, being involved in rope fixing 11 times, and climbing Manaslu 10 times. He has worked as a trekking and mountain guide for the past 23 years and is an International Federation of Mountain Guide Associations (IFMGA) certified mountain guide.

Nepal PM also announced to set up a welfare fund for climbers and announced his donation of Nepali Rupees (NPR) 1 lakh from his award, plus an additional Rs 1 lakh to the Climbers and Welfare Fund, hoping to expedite its establishment.

The Nepal government also established the Baburam Acharya Sagarmatha Award of NRs 75,000 in memory of historian laureate Baburam Acharya, who named Mount Everest as Sagarmatha in Nepali. This award will honour one Everest climber annually, with Khimlal Gautam being the recipient this financial year.

Nepal has been observing the International Everest Day in memory of the first-ever successful summit of the world's highest peak- Sagarmatha (Mt Everest) - by Tenzing Norgay Sherpa and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. The erstwhile government in 2008 decided to observe the Day worldwide.

On the occasion, a morning rally was organised in Kathmandu at the initiation of the Nepal Mountaineering Association (NMA). Participants displayed banners and placards carrying slogans including the major one for this year- World's Highest Peak- Sagarmath, Identity and Pride of Nepal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor