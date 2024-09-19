Nepal's Constitution marks ninth year of promulgation, PM Oli reiterates amending Constitution as per need

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 19 : Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli reiterated the need to amend the constitution on the basis of need and essence, as the main law of the Himalayan Nation marks its ninth year of promulgation.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Constitution Day and National Day, the Prime Minister stressed that the constitution should be amended to make it lively and match with the changing time course.

"Constitution should be made timely. It means we have to change or remove those provisions that do not go along with the changed context. I think that the constitution should be amended on the basis of letter and meaning, which would further prove the essence of change or fill the gaps that exist. Amend those provisions in the existing constitution that need to be amended, the provisions which do give ease in access," Prime Minister Oli said while addressing the nation at the Republic Day celebration event held at the Army Pavilion.

"The political instability that we have seen for now can be resolved through amending the constitution. There is an obvious concern about it. I want to assure you that regarding the issue of constitution amendment, we will not only look into the parliamentary mathematics, not only the concerns of those parties who are on board the government but of all the parties to stand together, and efforts would be made for it," the Prime Minister added.

The Constitution of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal was promulgated on September 20, 2015 (Ashoj 3, 2072 BS) by the Constituent Assembly, as an achievement of the Nepali people's seven-decade-long struggle, sacrifices, and popular movements.

The Constitution of Nepal, consisting of 35 parts, 308 articles, and 9 schedules, has embraced a federal democratic republic, inclusive democracy, proportional inclusive representation, secularism, and other principles. The Constitution is committed to building a prosperous nation based on democratic values and norms, with a dedication to socialism.

The government has been celebrating the day the Constitution was promulgated as Constitution Day and National Day every year. As Nepal's constitution marks its ninth birthday, a National Day musical performance is scheduled at Durbar Marg in Kathmandu organised by the government.

Remarks from Oli come at the time when the Madhesh-based parties who still are protesting against the constitution demanding its amendment, has announced not to celebrate the day expressing their reservation over the provisions of the main law of the nation.

The Constitution of Nepal-2015, which was promulgated through the Second Constituent Assembly, is yet to get appraisal from Madhesh-based parties. The First Constituent Assembly of Nepal, which failed to address the issues, has travelled a long way and reached to the point of now, analysts have been claiming.

The political parties at different points in time had formed a commission to work on the federal structure of Nepal which had suggested for 10 and 11 provinces modules but political parties on their own divided the nation into 7 provinces, which is still contested and dissipative.

The Madhesh-based parties, who have been on protest along with the birth of the new constitution, have been demanding for changes in constitution, which bars them from taking over executive posts of the nation.

Immediate protests of those parties over provisions of the constitution resulted in the death of more than 100 protestors and sit-in protests in the border halting supply into the nation, which threw the daily life of the nation out of gear. This has continued for nearly half a decade but no solution is seen.

