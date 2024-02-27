Nepal's Foreign Secretary to attend Asia Economic Dialogue 2024 in Pune

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 27 : Nepal's Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal is scheduled to participate in the eighth Asia Economic Dialogue (AED 2024), which is scheduled to be held in Pune from February 29-March 2, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

Lamsal will depart for India today and will attend the inaugural session of the event on February 29, Nepal's foreign ministry said in a statement.

During her visit to India, Lamsal will meet her Indian counterpart, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, in New Delhi and return to Kathmandu on March 1.

The Asia Economic Dialogue is the annual multilateral conference organized jointly by the Ministry of External Affairs of India and the Pune International Center on contemporary issues. Focused on the theme "Geo-economic Challenges in an Era of Flux", AED 2024 will have the participation of a large number of speakers from different countries.

Notably, India and Nepal share unique ties of friendship and cooperation characterized by an open border and deep-rooted people-to-people contacts of kinship and culture. The India-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship of 1950 forms the bedrock of the special relations that exist between two nations, according to Ministry of External Affairs.

Last week, Nepal's Minister of Foreign Affairs Narayan Prakash Saud arrived in New Delhi to participate in the Raisina Dialogue 2024 held from February 21-24.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who held a meeting with Saud, on the sidelines of india's flagship geopolitical conference, stated that their talks reaffirmed the positive trajectors of ties.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "The presence of India's neighbours at #RaisinaDialogue2024 is natural. Warmly welcomed FM @NPSaudncto the event. Glad to note his active participation in the Raisina programs. Our conversation reaffirmed the positive trajectory of our ties."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor