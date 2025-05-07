Nepal's former PM Dahal sustains injuries in head after falling in bathroom

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 7 : Nepal's former Prime Minister and Chairman of CPN-Maoist Centre Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' sustained injuries on his head after slipping and falling in the bathroom.

"He has sustained injuries on his forehead. He is in normal condition," Secretary and daughter of the former PM, Ganga Dahal, confirmed toover the phone.

Following the incident, Prachanda was taken to Mediciti Hospital for treatment. As per the hospital sources, the former guerrilla leader has three stitches on his head.

"He was brought to the Emergency at around midnight. He had sustained injuries on his forehead. He told us that he slipped in the bathroom and then got the injuries. A CT Scan also was performed which came out normal," a doctor from the Mediciti hospital where Dahal was taken after the incident toldseeking anonymity.

Prachanda is currently recupreating at home.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor