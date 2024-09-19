Nepal's former Vice President Paramananda Jha meets former PM HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 19 : Nepal's former Vice President Paramananda Jha held a meeting with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda at his residence in Bengaluru's Padmanabhanagar on Wednesday.

The two leaders warmly greeted each other and held talks. Paramananda Jha presented a bouquet to HD Deve Gowda. Notably, Paramananda Jha served as Nepal's first Vice President from 2008 to 2015.

Notably, the age old civilisational and cultural ties that exist between India and Nepal are exemplified by the strong people-to-people link between the two nations, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Nepal is a priority partner of India under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

The bonds of friendship is strengthened by regular exchanges at high-level between India and Nepal, said MEA. Since May 2014, there have been 17 exchanges at the level of Head of State/ Head of Government, according to MEA.

On September 17, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli extended wishes to PM Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday. Oli wished PM Modi a year filled with health, happiness and continued success in his leadership.

"Happy Birthday, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji! Wishing you a year filled with health, happiness, and continued success in your leadership. May you achieve great milestones and inspire many," Oli posted on X.

In response to his wishes, PM Modi stated that he looks forward to closely working with him to advance partnership between India and Nepal.

"Thank you, PM @kpsharmaoli, for your warm wishes. I look forward to working closely with you to advance our bilateral partnership," PM Modi posted on X.

Nepal's Foreign Affairs Minister Arzu Rana Deuba also wished PM Modi on his 74th birthday. She noted that India and Nepal share a "deep bond of friendship and cooperation" and she looked forward to strengthening the ties between two nations.

In a post on X, Arzu Rana Deuba stated, "Warmest birthday wishes to Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi. May this special day bring you happiness and continued strength in serving your nation. Nepal and India share a deep bond of friendship and cooperation, and I look forward to further strengthening our ties in the days ahead."

Earlier in August, Arzu Rana Deuba held a meeting with PM Modi in Delhi to discuss the multifaceted diversity of India-Nepal ties. She had also handed over an invitation from Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for PM Modi to visit Nepal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor