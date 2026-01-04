Nepal's interim Prime Minister's husband to be flown to Delhi for treatment

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 4 : Nepal's Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki's husband, Durga Prasad Subedi (74), is set to be flown to New Delhi for further treatment after his condition failed to improve.

Subedi, who has been admitted to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital since last Thursday, has shown no significant improvement, hospital sources confirmed to ANI.

He is expected to be discharged from the government hospital later this evening and flown to Delhi.

"He was admitted here and has been undergoing treatment since Thursday after experiencing various health problems. Initially, he was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection, low sodium levels, and stomach-related issues," a doctor at the hospital toldon condition of anonymity.

"CT scans and MRI tests were also conducted to ascertain the cause of his condition, but no specific problem was detected. We are not aware of which hospital in India he is being taken to, but he has been discharged from here," another senior hospital doctor confirmed to ANI.

Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki's personal doctor, Man Bahadur KC, confirmed that Subedi was discharged from the hospital after the family decided to seek a second opinion.

Subedi, a former youth leader of the Nepali Congress, had met now Interim Prime Minister Karki while studying at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The former youth leader was also involved in Nepal's first plane hijacking 53 years ago. Subedi was among a group of Nepali Congress cadres who hijacked a plane en route from Biratnagar to Kathmandu on June 10, 1973, seeking political change in the Himalayan nation.

Subedi, along with two other members of the Nepali Congress, took control of a Canadian-made 19-seater Twin Otter aircraft.

Former Nepali Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala masterminded the hijacking of the Royal Nepal Airlines flight.

It was carried out to raise funds for an "armed struggle" against the monarchy under King Mahendra. The aircraft was carrying NRs 30 lakh of government funds.

After a brief struggle with the crew, the hijackers forced the pilot to land on a grassy strip in Forbesganj, Bihar. Subedi later recalled the incident in his book "Biman Bidroha".

