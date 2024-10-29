Nepal's Janakpur rejoices as Ayodhya prepares for Deepotsav

Janakpur [Nepal], October 29 : The ancient city of Janakpur in Nepal, historically linked to Ayodhya in India, is alive with excitement as it prepares for the first Deepotsav following the 'Pran Pratistha' of the Ram Temple.

With the Diwali festival approaching, Janakpur, the birthplace of Goddess Sita, is adorned with lights and vibrant decorations, creating a festive atmosphere as locals embark on a shopping spree.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Mahanth Ram Roshan Das expressed the significance of this year's Deepotsav. He said, "On January 22 the Pran Pratistha of the Ram Lala temple was successfully done, it was the dream come true for all the Hindus across the world - all the Sanatanis. In the temple where Rama Lala is seated, for the first time, the Deepotsav is approaching near; it won't be a normal Deepotsav because along with the Kishori (Sita), Ram Ji also will be decorated. Laxmi in the form of Kishori Ji and Bishnu Ji in the form of Ram Lala, it is the first Deepotsav after his home is built, it indeed is a matter of pride and joy for us."

As Ayodhya, the paternal home of Lord Ram, prepares for the festivities, plans are in place to light an impressive 25 lakh diyas along the banks of the Sarayu River during Deepotsav-2024, scheduled for October 30, a day before Diwali. This event will mark the first Deepotsav after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple.

Residents of Janakpur are equally enthusiastic, with lights illuminating the streets as they prepare for the Deepawali celebrations. Amar Nath Gupta, a resident of Janakpur, noted the excitement surrounding the occasion, stating, "For the first time after the Pran Pratistha of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and Janakpur is Sasural of (Lord) Ram, excitement is high amongst the people of Janakpurdham as we are celebrating the first Deepawali after the ascension of Lord Ram. To mark the occasion, we have made preparations- we have done painting in various locations, constructions are being made and on the day of Deepawali, we have plans to brim the city with lights. This year's Deepawali truly will be something to be remembered for a lifetime."

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to break a Guinness World Record by lighting 25 lakh earthen lamps for the occasion. Last year, lamps were lit on 51 ghats in Ayodhya, but this year, the aim is to illuminate 55.

In addition, a three-day grand exhibition is being organised at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya, showcasing art pieces depicting the Ramayana, arranged by the Lalit Kala Academy, Uttar Pradesh. This exhibition, which started on October 28 and runs until October 30, features numerous sculptures created by Lalit Kala artists that depict the life and struggles of Lord Ram.

Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most significant festivals celebrated in India and around the world, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

As families prepare for the festivities, homes will be adorned with colourful rangoli patterns and illuminated with diyas and fairy lights.

The celebrations typically involve prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity, sharing delicious sweets, and exchanging gifts. Fireworks will illuminate the night sky, enhancing the joyful atmosphere and creating a time of togetherness, reflection, and celebration, fostering a spirit of unity and hope for the year ahead.

