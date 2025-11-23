Nepal's Judicial inquiry commission to quiz Oli over Gen-Z protest atrocities

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 23 : The judicial inquiry commission formed to investigate the September 8 and 9 incidents - the Gen-Z protest atrocities - is set to question former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and other senior officials within the next week.

The high-level commission, which has completed two months of its three-month tenure, plans to question Oli as well as former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, the Chief Secretary, and the former Police Chief, amongst others.

The panel is currently reviewing the evidence from the officials, security personnel and witnesses as well as collecting the statements.

"Both the former Prime Minister and former Home Minister will be questioned through formal letter within two weeks. We are working to complete the given responsibilities within the given time frame," one of the members of the investigation commission formed under the leadership of former judge Gauri Bahadur Karki told ANI.

The commission plans to question Senior Superintendent of Police Bishwo Adhikari, then chief of Kathmandu District Police Range; Deputy Inspector General of Police Om Rana, the then acting chief of Kathmandu Valley Police Office; and Inspector General of Police Dan Bahadur Karki (then DIG), who took command of the Valley Police Office on September 9, and some Armed Police Force officers will also be summoned.

Chief Secretary Ek Narayan Aryal, the highest-ranking official questioned to date, recorded his statement on Thursday. Chief Secretary Aryal also attended the National Security Council meetings. He was questioned on the government's role during and after the incidents, including operations following Oli's resignation.

Following police officials, the commission will question the then Kathmandu Chief District Officer Chhabi Rijal, who faced criticism over alleged orders to fire, along with then Home Secretary Gokarna Mani Duwadi and then National Investigation Department chief Hutaraj Thapa.

The commission was formed on September 21 by interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki.

The judicial commission has worked on the details of personnel deployed on September 8 and 9 and questioned them about the incidents of both days. The police at first had not handed over the required information, which, after weeks of debacle, was finally delivered on November 9.

Apart from the police, the commission also requested details from the Nepal Army regarding its role on September 9 following the criticism for its inability to secure major offices of the nation. But the response has failed to come in, as per the investigative body, which has less than a month left.

Formed under the Commissions of Inquiry Act 1969, the panel is tasked with identifying the causes behind the violence, vandalism, looting, and arson, and recommending action. It has the power to summon individuals, collect evidence from government or public offices, require document submissions, and recommend action for non-cooperation.

The commission also has received about 300 complaints of personal losses, police reports, and photos and videos.

The inquiry commission has recorded statements from Nakkhu Prison chief Satyaraj Joshi and Rastriya Swatantra Party chair Rabi Lamichhane, who was in judicial custody at the time and walked out when protesters reached the prison on September 9. The commission visited Nakkhu Prison on November 4.

According to the commission, statements from around 30 security personnel, including police constables and officers, have been completed. They were asked how the situation escalated to firing on September 8 and how the protest turned to vandalism and arson the following day.

The two-day Gen Z movement on September 8 and 9 unseated the KP Sharma Oli government, where at least 72 people were killed as the government tried to suppress the protestors.

After three days of deliberations, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki was appointed the interim Prime Minister of the nation who had recommended to dissolve the parliament.

Upon Karki's recommendation, President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved the House of Representatives on September 12 and announced fresh polls for March 5, 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor