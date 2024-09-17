Nepal's living deities embark on Kathmandu's five-day tour, signal arrival of festive season

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 17 : Nepal's living deities, Kumari, Ganesh and Bhairav embarked on a tour of the inner areas of Kathmandu as part of Indra Jatra festival signaling arrival of festive season in the Himalayan Nation from Tuesday.

Devotees pulled the chariots hoisting living Goddess Kumari, Ganesh and Bhairav through the sea of revelers who had gathered in the Kathmandu Durbar Square, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Appearing in public procession only during special occasions- sea of devotees pour around the square of the ancient palace seeking their blessings waiting for hours standing in all possible places to get the glimpse.

"Every year the Jatra brings different artistical values, the entire surrounding to the revelers and the locality itself gets immersed in joy and fervor. The drums won't stop beating, (Living gods) Ganesh, Bhairav and Kumari appear in public in their special form. At other times they don't wear the dress that they wear today which is significant as Ganesh and Bhairav appear in this look only during Indra Jatra. At other times, both the deities only tie their hair up and wear a different cloth. Their special cloth worn on this day gives a different impression, peoples including me, attend this procession to see that elegant glow and immerse in fervor," one of the revelers, Rekha Shakya, told ANI.

Ascension of three living deities in form of human on three different chariots which tours round city is an annual festival observed for eight days starting from Bhadra Shukla Chaturdashi of Nepali month of Bhadra.

Thousands of devotees from around the valley poured down into premises of Basatapur Durbar Square, a UNESCO World Heritage Site to witness the celebration as well as pay homage to the deities.

This year, the procession formally began with the erection of a Ya: Shi: (sacred wooden pole) at Hanumandhoka in Basantapur Durbar Square on Sunday. Various famous

masked dances, folk drama, and chariot processions such as Ghintang Ghisi, Navadurga, Pulukisi, Lakhe, Dash Avatar have created an atmosphere of fun and merriment in the Basantapur Durbar Square area since Sunday.

Indra, the God of rains and good harvest is worshipped for a week which starts with the erection of a sacred wooden pole "Lingo" at the premises Kathmandu Durbar

Square. The third day of the marathon worshiping festival witnesses singing, mask dance and rejoicing with other rituals.

The Fourth Day of the waxing moon in the month of Bhadra as per the lunar calendar is the Indra Jatra which is being followed since long time. As per legends, the Indra Jatra festival is observed to celebrate the victory of the gods over the demons to release Jayanta, the son of Indra.

It is believed that Indra came to the earth to collect white flowers for his mother but was caught by the locals (The Newars) of the Kathmandu valley and kept him bounded.

Indra's mother, Jayanta then came and disclosed his identity after which a procession took place, which is continued till now. Indra, the God of rain, is worshiped in this festival primarily celebrated by the Newar communities following both Hinduism and Buddhism.

Nepal has the tradition of worshiping a girl as Kumari from the Newar Community, originals of the Kathmandu Valley after she undergoes various religious tests. The test for choosing girl as Kumari begins when the chairing Kumari is set to reach the age of puberty. The test for anointing a new Kumari blends the elements of Hinduism and Buddhism.

Selection criteria for aspiring Kumaris which is strict and includes a number of specific physical attributes such as an unblemished body, a chest like a lion and thighs like a deer. Even if a girl fulfils all the physical requirements, she must prove her bravery by not crying at the sight of a sacrificed buffalo.

Apart from the Kathmandu Valley, Kavre and the Dolakha District of the country also celebrate this festival with fervor.

Indra Jatra, however, will conclude tonight after the Indradhowj falls with a number of ceremonies such as Lakhe Naach, Mahakali Naach, Pulukisi Naach among other dances that make Indra Jatra celebration a grand festivity among the Newa community.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor